Gallatin County confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 Friday, continuing an upward trend that began at the end of May.
The county counts 202 cases since March, 185 people who have recovered and one person who died. There are 16 active cases. Gallatin County and Montana as a whole have seen a steady rise of cases since phase two of reopening began.
The six new cases are in the Big Sky area and Gallatin Valley, and are all tied to known COVID-19 patients, according to a news release from the Gallatin City-County Health Department.
Testing and COVID-19 case investigations in Big Sky over the last three days confirmed five cases in Big Sky, including four cases announced Friday, according to the news release. Sewage samples gathered June 16 at the Big Sky wastewater treatment facility indicated the likely presence of the virus.
Health department officials are urging anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to contact a health care provider and get tested. In Big Sky, people who are concerned they came in contact with a confirmed case or have been to a large gathering may seek testing by contacting a provider at Big Sky Medical Center, visiting a Viral Triage Clinic or calling the Bozeman Health COVID-19 Hotline.
Testing is prioritized for symptomatic people, although those who are asymptomatic may be able to get a test in some circumstances. The health department advises that a negative test result does not mean someone won’t develop the disease later and it does not provide protection from exposure.
Matt Kelley, health officer for Gallatin County, said in the release it’s understandable a concerned individual may want a test, but that “even if we get a positive result, there is no recommended medication or urgent medical treatment for people with no symptoms or mild symptoms. We will advise you to stay home and stay away from others, rest, eat well, and contact your health care provider if symptoms worsen.”
Kelley advised Gallatin County residents to avoid large gatherings, to stay home and contact a provider when feeling sick, to wash hands frequently and to wear a mask when physical distancing is difficult.
The six new cases push the statewide total past 670. The state’s website counted 666 on Friday afternoon, but it didn’t include five of Gallatin County’s new cases.
There were discrepancies between the number of Gallatin County cases reported by the county and the state multiple days this week. That’s due to the earlier deadline the state has for releasing data. The local health department has the most up-to-date information on the number of cases locally on its website at healthygallatin.org.
