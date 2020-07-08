Montana and Gallatin County’s health departments reporting of new coronavirus cases here have been mismatched in recent weeks, creating confusion over the number of new cases in the county.
The most striking example came Wednesday, when the state’s coronavirus task force reported what would have been a record-breaking 19 new cases of COVID-19 infections. The report pegged Gallatin County as having 327 cases.
Gallatin County’s health department, however, reported one person in the county had contracted the virus on Wednesday. The health department’s website reported 346 cases for the county.
The state’s coronavirus task force update is typically released around 10 a.m. The Gallatin City-County Health Department’s updates come around noon.
Jon Ebelt, spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, said in an email that the state works up to the 10 a.m. deadline to gather and publish as much information as it can. The process starts again after the report is sent out.
Ebelt said the notification of new cases to the state may not happen immediately, and that local and state maps may be updated on different schedules. The state map is updated once each morning.
“This is an ongoing process,” Ebelt said, “and every reasonable effort is made to ensure consistency. It’s also important to note this is not a shared database, and relies on ongoing communication from the locals to the state.”
Gallatin County’s daily report of coronavirus cases include county residents diagnosed or hospitalized in other states and counties, and residents from other states and counties recovering here. Information is reported based on the previous day and is subject to change based on further public health investigation, according to the county health department’s website.
Ebelt said the state’s daily report of new virus cases doesn’t account for nonresidents who contracted the virus while visiting Montana. He pointed to the health department’s website that said state reporting no longer includes nonresidents to align with guidelines from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists that classify cases by the state a person resides in.
The state’s health department website said this is standard practice for communicable diseases to ensure accurate reporting nationwide. More people have contracted the virus while in Montana but are not included in state numbers because of a person’s “residency and/or transient nature of their visit to the state.” The state listed those cases in a separate table on its website.
Ebelt said the state and county reports are each correct because these categories are being counted differently.
There are 28 nonresidents who contracted the virus in Gallatin County as of Wednesday’s deadline, according to the state’s website. However, adding that number to the state’s total for Gallatin County puts the county at 355 infections cases, nine more than the county is reporting.
“We do have a process to reconcile our numbers with the locals, and we are aware of the differences in numbers,” Ebelt said.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.