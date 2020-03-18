The number of novel coronavirus cases in Gallatin County continues to rise.
Two cases were confirmed on Tuesday evening. The cases aren’t related. Both patients are men in their 20s.
One returned to Montana from Europe — the county health department wouldn’t say from where — on March 12. He had symptoms and was tested for COVID-19 on Friday. The results didn’t come back until Tuesday because the man had so little virus that the results weren’t clear and he was retested, said Cindi Spinelli, the health department’s communicable disease specialist.
The state, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Transportation and Security Administration are tracking down the passengers on the man’s flights.
Director Brian Sprenger said Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is not involved in investigating the case. The airport has not changed its operations as a result of the new coronavirus but is seeing less traffic and is regularly disinfecting surfaces.
The second case announced Tuesday is a man who had been told he had come into contact with someone in another state — the health department wouldn’t specify which state — who tested positive for COVID-19. The man was tested on Sunday and received a positive result on Tuesday.
Both men are in isolation. Those who came into close contact with them are in self-quarantine and will be monitored for 14 days for fever or respiratory symptoms, following CDC guidelines.
Officials are following up to learn more about the two patients’ travel histories and to communicate with anyone else who may have been in close contact with them, according to a news release.
State and local public health laboratories are no longer required to send positive samples to the CDC for confirmation. This means samples that test positive in Montana won’t need to go through additional testing.
The new patients bring Gallatin County’s known cases of the virus to three. The first case — a man in his 40s who had been traveling abroad — was announced last week.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Gallatin County had tested 85 people for COVID-19.
Ten people in Montana had tested positive at the state lab as of Wednesday morning. A part-time Montana resident tested positive last week in Maryland, bringing Montana’s overall total cases to 11. Statewide, more than 500 tests have been conducted.
“These probably won’t be the last cases in Gallatin or Montana,” Spinelli said.
Testing is still being restricted to people with symptoms who recently traveled to an area where COVID-19 has spread and people with symptoms who have had close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus, Spinelli said.
The Department of Public Health and Human Services Public Health Laboratory has done the COVID-19 testing so far. Private out-of-state labs recently began taking samples from Montana hospitals, increasing the state’s testing capacity.
Gov. Steve Bullock said the state lab received an additional 1,000 tests from the CDC on Tuesday.
However, officials are worried about whether existing laboratory equipment and staff are sufficient to keep up with the demand.
“Our testing does have challenges, and I know people are frustrated. … In the beginning, it was the supply of the testing kits,” Spinelli said. “Now, we’re looking at other supply issues.”
Local officials urged people to stay at least 6 feet away from each other, to avoid crowds, to stay home whenever possible, to regularly wash their hands for 20 seconds, to eat healthy foods, to drink water and to get plenty of sleep.
“Now is the time to take action, not after we have evidence of community spread,” said Lori Christenson, the health department’s environmental health director.