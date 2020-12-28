The number of new coronavirus cases in Gallatin County continued to decline last week, according to the health department’s weekly report, published Monday.
The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases was 34.6 per 100,000 residents last week, the lowest it has been since early October but still higher than where it was at the peaks of the waves last spring and summer.
In the last few days, the county has recorded the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases in weeks, with just five new cases on Christmas Day and Sunday. However, as less testing is conducted during holidays, it is possible the real number of cases may be higher.
On Monday, Gallatin County reported 71 active cases with 13 hospitalizations. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 8,820 residents have recovered from the virus and 37 have died.
Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley has attributed the ongoing drop in new cases to people following the health rules implemented in early November and to a reduction in cases at Montana State University, which concluded its fall semester before Thanksgiving. The university added 19 cases last week, the lowest number since the week of Sept. 17.
As the number of new cases has declined, so has the rate of tests coming back positive. Last week, the county’s positivity rate was 7.2%, the first time it was below 10% since early October.
A positivity rate below 10% is an indication that the county is doing enough testing to avoid missing a significant number of cases. However, the World Health Organization suggests an area achieve a positivity rate below 5% before reopening businesses.
The county’s testing system is less stressed than it was a month ago. The median turnaround time for test results is two days, making it easier for people to quickly isolate or quarantine if they or a close contact tests positive.
With fewer cases, the health department is also better able to investigate new cases than it was a month ago, thereby improving its ability to slow the spread of the disease through contact tracing.
The state has also seen a decline in new cases.
Last week, the state Department of Public Health and Human Services recorded about 500 cases per day. On Monday, the agency tallied 224 new cases.
This is a significant drop from mid-November when Montana was adding more than 1,000 cases each day.
As of Monday, the state had 5,591 active cases with 213 hospitalizations. A total of 73,481 Montanans have recovered and 927 have died from the disease.
Gov. Steve Bullock has attributed the decline in new cases to the more stringent statewide restrictions he enacted on Nov. 20, which included expanding the mask mandate statewide and requiring bars to close at 10 p.m.
