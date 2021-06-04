The daily average of new COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County continued to decrease as vaccination rates in the county slowly climbed.
The seven-day rolling average of daily cases were at about 4 cases per 100,000 residents for the week, representing a 49% decrease from the week before. The week prior saw a seven-day rolling average of 7.2 cases per 100,000 residents.
There were 26 active COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County as of Friday, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. There were 656 active cases statewide, according to DPHHS.
The rate of positive tests for all COVID-19 tests administered also dipped slightly from the week prior. As of Tuesday, the rate was at 3.6%, a 29% decrease from the week before.
Zero new cases were associated with Montana State University, according to its weekly surveillance report. Two schools in the county had one case each.
“I’d regard this as pretty consistent of what we’ve seen the last two to three weeks,” Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley said during a press conference Friday.
There have been 44 cases of coronavirus variant infections reported in Gallatin County as of May 26, according to DPHHS.
About 59% of the county’s eligible population, which is everyone 12 and older, has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. And about 49% of the county’s eligible population has been fully immunized, according to state data.
During his final press briefing Kelley said the vaccination rates and college students moving away are, in part, driving case rates down.
Despite the low case numbers, Kelley said the county hasn’t beat COVID-19.
“It’s going to be soon before we see cold season hit, back to school season and influenza season. It’s important we keep getting those shots in arms,” Kelley said.
Lori Christenson, who serves as the director of environmental health services for the health department, will fill in for Kelley as the interim health officer starting on June 7.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com