In recent weeks, several Gallatin County government offices have had to close after staff were exposed to the coronavirus.
The offices of the county treasurer, clerk of district court and the motor vehicle division have all shut their doors to the public at various points in the past month and have limited their interactions with the public to reduce the possibility of future closures.
The Gallatin County Clerk of District Court’s office is the latest to close.
The office announced Monday that, due to a COVID-19 exposure, it will no longer be helping the public in person. A reopening date has yet to be set.
In the meantime, filings can be dropped in a box outside the office in the Law and Justice Center or can be emailed to GallatinCountyDCFilings@mt.gov. Records and information requests can be sent to GallatinCountyRecordsRequests@mt.gov. Those looking for marriage licenses or who have an emergency should call 406.582.2171 or 406.582.2169.
The Gallatin County Treasurer’s Office closed from Oct. 9 to Oct. 23 after staff members were exposed to COVID-19.
In response to the closure, the treasurer’s office has extended the deadline for tax payments from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11. Tax bills were made available online last week. Taxpayers should expect to receive a copy of their bill in the mail by the end of this week.
Tax payments can be made online and the traditional $2 fee for online payments is being waived.
The treasurer’s office is now open to the public via the information window in the courthouse lobby, but residents are encouraged to call the office at 406.582.3033 instead of visiting the office in person.
The Gallatin County Motor Vehicle Office, which works closely with the treasurer’s office, also closed in October.
Since reopening, the motor vehicle office has been offering limited in-person services to minimize the risk of another closure.
The office is now completing title transactions by appointment only. However, the license renewal express line in the county courthouse remains open without an appointment, and the office’s satellite location in Belgrade is open to the public on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Because the virus has led to closures and limited hours in motor vehicle offices across Montana, the state has provided an automatic 90-day extension to title and register vehicles and an additional 30-day grace period for renewals.
COVID-19 also led to the closure of a garbage collection site in Bozeman. The Bozeman Convenience Site was closed from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15.
The city of Bozeman has not had to close any offices due to COVID-19 since reopening its buildings to the public in May after a two-month closure, said spokesperson Melody Mileur.
All city offices are open to the public, but hours may vary as some departments have staff present on a rotating schedule to reduce the possibility of exposure to the virus. City officials are encouraging residents to access city services remotely wherever possible, Mileur said.
The county did not close its buildings to the public last spring. Rather, departments implemented their own closures and restrictions in March to limit the spread of COVID-19 while continuing to serve the public, said spokesperson Whitney Bermes.
County offices began reopening in late April and early May and continue to adjust their hours and institute safety protocols, such as adding online services, limiting the number of people in their offices and allowing employees to work from home, Bermes said.
