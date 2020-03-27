Gallatin County officials said Gov. Steve Bullock’s “stay at home” directive doesn’t change much because of the closure orders already put in place by the county’s health board.
Bullock’s directive is meant to slow the spread of coronavirus and will be in effect from Saturday at midnight until April 10. The directive requires people to stay at home but allows them to go out for groceries, exercise, medical attention and for necessary supplies and services.
The directive allows a broad list of businesses to continue operating: construction companies, grocery stores, gas stations and restaurants offering delivery or take-out, among others.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said it’s “business as usual” because of the local health department’s order that placed restrictions on businesses and people gathering. He said there hasn’t been a complaint about businesses or people being out of compliance.
“If someone files a complaint and says, ‘so and so is out of compliance,’ then we go talk to the owner and coordinate with the health department,” Gootkin said.
Since Bullock issued the order, Gootkin said, he’s received a lot of calls from businesses looking for information on how to comply with it. He said he’s telling them to call 1-800-755-6672, a dedicated line for business owners who have questions.
Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert said he’s talked to Gootkin, Bozeman Police Chief Steve Crawford and Bozeman City Attorney Greg Sullivan about the steps that might be taken if issues arise. However, he said, none of those steps have been implemented so far.
Asked what would happen if people were gathering, Lambert said, it would depend on the situation and whether the responding officer was able to get people to voluntarily comply with the rule.
For now, there has been no need for a formal legal response.
“And I hope it stays that way,” Lambert said. “If for any reason it does not, that’s why my office is here.”
As of Friday afternoon, some businesses downtown had shut their doors early.
Tatum Johnson, owner of Intrigue Ink, said she was offering curbside pick-up and deliveries, but decided to close earlier this week to be safe. She said all of her employees are at home and she is operating the online store.
“I’m just feeling like I’m in mourning right now,” Johnson said.
Lauren Wolf, manager at Bozeman Running Company, said it’s unfortunate that the store had to close, but she wants the community to be healthy and prevent the virus from spreading.
“If that’s what we have to do, then that’s what we have to do,” Wolf said.
The running store is finding creative ways to continue providing services to its customers, like posting videos of finding the perfect shoe on its website.
“We’ll be putting a lot more of our inventory online so that everyone could shop from home,” Wolf said.