The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Gallatin County has climbed to 67.
Test results released by the state Monday morning show the an increase for Gallatin County of five since Sunday evening. The results show 171 cases statewide.
Four people have died from the virus. Two people have died from the virus in Toole County, according to the county's health department.
A Madison County resident died of the virus on Saturday, according to the county's public health department.
The first COVID-19 death was reported last week. It was a man who lived near Libby.
Ten people across Montana have been hospitalized because of the illness, according to the state.
Gallatin County continues to top the list of counties with cases of the virus. Yellowstone County is second on the list with 26 cases.
This story will be updated.