Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley announced Wednesday that another resident has died from the coronavirus — the sixth death reported this week and the 19th since the pandemic began.
The man, who was in his 60s and had significant underlying health conditions, died in a hospital last week, according to a news release.
“That’s very concerning, but it shouldn’t be surprising,” Kelley said. “It’s what we’ve been talking about for months, what we’ve been trying to avoid for months.”
The county continues to see numerous COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 34 reported on Wednesday.
In response, Bozeman Health has added 17 beds at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, which the organization had initially planned to vacate after the family birth center opened last month. Bozeman Health also has received additional health care workers through a partnership between the state and NuWest Group, a Washington-based company.
The county is seeing dozens of new COVID-19 cases each day. As of Wednesday, Kelley said more than 25 K-12 schools and 10 long-term care facilities had active cases.
This week, the seven-day rolling average of new cases has dropped to 134, the first time in weeks that the number hasn’t increased.
Even so, the health department is still struggling to keep up with the number of new cases and, for weeks, has been unable to alert all close contacts of their possible exposure.
“We have a long way to go before we get to the point where we can really be confident that things are deescalating,” Kelley said. “…. Cases are one thing, but hospitalizations are important, death numbers are important, case positivity is important.”
Given how widespread the virus is, Kelley urged people to celebrate Thanksgiving with only the members of their household and to continue following the state and local public health guidance.
“It’s not just tomorrow,” he said. “It’s what happens on Black Friday if people go out and pack into stores. It’s what happens with Christmas parties that companies have. We have to find ways not to do those things. That is really what we need from the community. We need people to do it for themselves. We need people to do it for others, as well.”
