The Gallatin City-County Health Department reported Tuesday that six more residents have died from the coronavirus, bringing the countywide total to 36 since the pandemic began.
Three women over 70 died at long-term care facilities, two men in their 80s died in a hospital and a woman in her 90s died at home.
The six people died over the last month, but the health department only recently received their death certificates, which listed COVID-19 and other health conditions as the causes of their deaths.
Health Officer Matt Kelley offered his condolences to their friends and families in a news release on Tuesday.
“With the arrival of vaccines in Gallatin County, we have a lot of reasons to be hopeful. But now is not the time to let up,” he said. “We need continued help from everyone to continue to curb COVID-19 in our community.”
While COVID-19 deaths are increasing, the number of new cases and hospitalizations is declining.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average of new daily cases was 50, down from a high of 186 in mid-November but still well above the peaks reached during waves last spring and summer.
Gallatin County reported 303 active cases with nine hospitalizations on Tuesday. A total of 8,588 residents have recovered from the disease.
Cases have also declined across Montana in recent weeks.
On Tuesday, the state Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 7,951 active cases with 253 hospitalizations. Statewide, 69,101 people have recovered and 895 have died from the disease.
The drop in cases in Montana comes as much of the United States is experiencing a surge. In the last few weeks, the country has had a record number of new cases and deaths.
With other places seeing high levels of infection, Kelley has said he anticipates Gallatin County will see another surge before vaccines are widespread enough to limit the virus’ spread.
He has asked people to continue wearing face covering in public, practicing social distancing, avoiding crowds and staying home when sick.
