The Gallatin City-County Health Department announced Thursday morning that a woman in her 90s has died from complications related to the coronavirus.
The woman died earlier this month in her home at a long-term care facility, but the health department didn’t receive her death certificate until this week, according to a news release.
The woman’s death brings the total number of Gallatin County residents who have died from COVID-19 to five.
“It’s so very sad to lose anyone to this disease, and we send our condolences to family and friends,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “We will continue to work to prevent additional illness and deaths and we ask that all Gallatin County citizens continue to take this seriously and take steps to keep our community safe. We need everyone to take measures to help us slow transmission.”
Statewide, 225 had died of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The numbers of COVID-19 deaths and cases have been climbing in Gallatin County and across Montana in recent weeks.
As of Wednesday, Gallatin County had 283 active COVID-19 cases with eight hospitalizations. To date, 2,158 residents have contracted the disease and 1,870 have recovered.
The state reported 7,917 active cases with 292 active hospitalizations on Wednesday. There have been a total of 20,210 COVID-19 cases in Montana with 12,068 recoveries.
