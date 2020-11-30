The Gallatin City-County Health Department reported Monday that three more people in the county have died from complications related to COVID-19.
The three people were a man in his 70s who died in a hospital, a woman in her 80s who died in a hospital and a man in his 80s who died in a long-term care facility, according to a news release.
The three people died earlier this month, but the health department said it hadn’t received their death certificates, which attributed their deaths to COVID-19, until this week.
Gallatin County has reported 22 deaths related to COVID-19. Most — 18 — have occurred since mid-October.
“The health department staff sends our condolences to the family and friends of these neighbors of ours who were lost,” Matt Kelley, the county health officer, said in the news release.
He asked people to avoid gatherings, stay home whenever possible, practice social distancing, wear a mask in public and wash their hands frequently in an effort to limit the virus’ spread.
“We know that this time of year can be difficult,” he said. “But those small actions will make a big difference.”
While COVID-19 deaths are increasing, the number of new cases has dropped. The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases reached 79 on Monday, the lowest in about a month. The decline could be due in part to a significant drop in testing over the holiday.
As of Monday, Gallatin County had 446 active cases with 23 hospitalizations. A total of 6,970 residents have recovered from the disease.
Fewer than 70% of the beds at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center, the county’s two hospitals, were occupied on Monday — significantly less than earlier this month — according to the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Like Gallatin County, the state has been reporting fewer new cases each day for the last few days, likely because many local health departments did not report new cases to the state while they were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
As many health departments reopened Monday and started reporting their backlog of cases, DPHHS expects to see higher numbers of new cases in the coming days.
On Monday, the state reported 369 new cases for a total of 16,031 active cases with 477 active hospitalizations. The state had 681 COVID-19 deaths and 45,486 recoveries.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.