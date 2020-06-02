Gallatin County added two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to six and the cumulative county total to 155.
The two new cases are in West Yellowstone, where the entrance to Yellowstone National park opened Monday. The individuals who tested positive were tested before the park opened and neither seemed to be related to travel outside of Montana, according to a news release from the Gallatin City-County Health Department.
“It’s important that everyone is aware that we are detecting new cases so we can all take measures to protect our own health and the health of those around us,” said Matt Kelley, county health officer, in the release. “These cases are a reminder of how important it is to continue to do the things that we know reduces risk of catching the disease. That means washing your hands regularly, keeping a six-foot distance from others whenever possible, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, and using a clean face covering in situations where social distancing is difficult.”
The county and the state have both been at work getting the small town of West Yellowstone ready for the park’s reopening, including getting remote testing sites and personal protective equipment ready for the influx of tourists visiting the first national park’s busiest entrance.
Four new cases were identified in all of Montana on Tuesday. In addition to the two in Gallatin County, one person in Bighorn County and one person in Yellowstone County tested positive. Bighorn County now has 21 active cases and Yellowstone County has 12.
Since the beginning of the virus’s spread across the state, Gallatin County has had more cases than any other Montana county, followed by Yellowstone County, which now has 100 cases.
Statewide, 523 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 462 have recovered, 44 are still sick, and 17 have died since the first confirmed case in mid-March.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.