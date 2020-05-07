Gallatin County confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday in West Yellowstone, the first new cases in the county in two weeks.
The two new patients are in the same family and had been traveling out-of-state, where they apparently contracted the virus, according to a news release from the Gallatin City-County Health Department. The patients have had limited contact with others in West Yellowstone and are cooperating with efforts to limit the spread of the virus, the release said.
The county hasn’t added a new case since April 23 when the cumulative number of cases plateaued at 146. Now at 148 total cases, Gallatin County has had 145 patients recover from the virus, 2,531 tested and one person has died.
Statewide, there have been 458 cases of the virus as of Thursday, 417 have recovered and 16 have died. Gallatin was the only county to add new cases Thursday.
The health department is helping the two new patients stay in self-isolation, according to the news release. Officials said they would not release further information about the patients.
Public health officials have said it’s likely Montana will see an increase in cases as the state begins to reopen and people interact again. Retail stores, restaurants, bars, personal care businesses, places of worship and schools are all able to open now under phase one of Gov. Steve Bullock’s reopening plan.
However, the plan still advises that people should avoid non-essential travel during phase one. People are also asked to follow social-distancing guidelines by keeping 6 feet between one another and to avoid gatherings of 10 people or more when social-distancing is impractical.
Vulnerable people, like those older than 65 or with pre-existing conditions, should continue to stay home whenever possible.
State and local officials have said they will consider the number of active COVID-19 cases, the number people tested and hospital operations, among other factors, to decide when to move forward to phase two of reopening or if additional restrictions are needed.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department will livestream a COVID-19 briefing Friday on Facebook and Zoom at 11:30 a.m., with representatives from Gallatin County, Bozeman, Belgrade, Big Sky, Three Forks, West Yellowstone and Montana State University.
