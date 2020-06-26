Gallatin County accounted for nine of the 29 new coronavirus cases in Montana on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 829 and the county’s to 231.
Of the new cases, two men and one woman were in their 50s, according to the state’s coronavirus task force daily report. The other cases included two boys between the ages of 10 to 19, a girl under 10, a woman in her 40s, and a man and a woman in their 20s.
In Montana, there have been a total of 22 deaths due to complications from the virus. The state reports that there are 218 active cases with 14 hospitalizations as of Friday.
There have been a total of 80,161 tests conducted for the virus. There were 1,829 tests performed from Thursday to Friday.
Gallatin County had the largest increase of people testing positive for coronavirus overnight. Yellowstone County had six new cases of the virus, Missoula saw five people infected with COVID-19 and Ravalli, Richland, Roosevelt, Flathead and Big Horn counties saw an increase of four or fewer cases.
The numbers could change when Gallatin County issues its daily update later Friday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.