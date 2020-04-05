The state confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in Gallatin County Sunday, putting the county’s total at 115.
Gallatin County is home to almost 40% of all COVID-19 patients in the state. Montana’s total number of cases rose to 298 on Sunday. The state reports that 24 people are hospitalized due to the virus and six people have died.
Three patients in Gallatin County are hospitalized, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department. The health department recommended in a Sunday news release that people help health care providers by staying home, wearing cloth masks when out at grocery stores, giving blood and offering support like providing a meal.
Missoula and Yellowstone counties both added two cases Sunday. Yellowstone has the next highest number of cases in the state at 40.
More than 6,780 people have been tested for the virus in Montana as of Sunday afternoon.
