Gallatin County again saw an increase in COVID-19 cases Friday with six new confirmed patients, most of whom are younger than 20.
That puts the county’s overall total at 182 with 173 patients recovered. The new patients are a female and three males aged between 10 and 19, a female younger than 10 and a female in her 30s. Officials haven’t released any additional personal information. There are no active hospitalizations in Gallatin County.
The county health department said in a news release that the new cases are in the Gallatin Valley and are known contacts of other cases. They were found through contact tracing efforts.
Statewide, officials confirmed four additional cases Friday — one each in Big Horn, Custer, Lake and Lewis and Clark counties. Montana counts 573 cases with 489 recovered. One person has died of the virus in Gallatin County, and 18 have died in Montana.
Gallatin County has seen a steady increase in the number of cases since the end of May when the state’s phased reopening plan began allowing more people to congregate in public spaces. Public health officials advised beforehand that new cases would be likely.
The six new cases Friday matches the county’s largest spike in two months, which came on Wednesday.
Gov. Steve Bullock said in a press conference Thursday that Montana is in a better position than other states, some of which are seeing cases rise at a much higher rate. He recommended that people continue to practice physical distancing when possible and wearing a mask in public.
