Gallatin County added 35 new confirmed COVID-19 cases between Friday and Monday.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department reports there were 11 new cases confirmed Saturday, 12 on Sunday and 12 on Monday. Over the last week, 881 people in the county have been tested.
According to the health department, 66 cases are active, three people are hospitalized due to the virus and one person has died. New confirmed patients live all over the county and contracted the virus through community transmission, other confirmed cases and recent travel.
Statewide, officials confirmed 350 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend for a total of 3,381, with 1,244 active and 61 people hospitalized.
The state reported a new death in Yellowstone County on Monday to bring total deaths to 47. Of those, 15 have died in connection with an outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings.
