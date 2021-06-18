Gallatin County ranks fifth in the state for the percent of eligible residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, while the daily average of cases continue to decline.
As of Friday, the seven-day rolling average of daily cases were at about 2.1 cases per 100,000 residents for the week. The week prior saw a rolling average of 4.6 cases per 100,000 resident, according to Gallatin City-County Health Department’s weekly report.
As of Friday, Gallatin County had a total of of seven active cases, down from a week ago when the county had 31.
The state had 509 active cases and 53 hospitalizations Friday, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
About 61% of the county’s eligible population, which is everyone 12 and older, has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Just more than 50% of the county’s eligible population has been fully immunized, according to state data.
The county ranked fifth in the state for highest percent of eligible Montanans fully vaccinated, behind Missoula, Deer Lodge, Silver Bow and Lewis and Clark counties.
Public Health Officer Lori Christenson did not hold a regular Friday press conference to discuss the county’s COVID-19 report.
Those meetings will likely become less frequent, although a definitive plan on when those meetings will be held hasn’t been set, a county spokesperson said.
Vaccination rates among young adults and children aged 12 and older are still lagging in Gallatin County, according to DPHHS. About 32% of children eligible, age 12 to 17, have received a first dose. For young adults age 18 to 29, the rate has reached 51%.
The percent of positive tests for all COVID-19 tests administered also dipped in Gallatin County from the week prior. As of Tuesday, the seven-day average rate was at 1.1%, down from 2.4% the week before.
The Montana State University system reported one active cases, according to the health department’s weekly report.
