Gallatin City-County Health Department may offer pediatric vaccines next week

By Juliana Sukut
Chronicle Staff Writer

Oct 29, 2021

The Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health could begin administering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines as soon as next Thursday, provided final federal approval is given.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved an emergency use authorization for the lower-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. The final step before the roll-out is approval and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is expected to meet on Tuesday to review the vaccine.

In Gallatin County, the health department and Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital are aiming to begin offering the pediatric vaccines on Nov. 4, provided it gains CDC approval. Once it gets approved, appointments can be made online at healthygallatin.org.

Last week, Gallatin County pre-ordered about 3,300 doses of the pediatric vaccine, which are lower doses than adult vaccines and are administered with smaller needles. The health department estimates that there are about 9,100 children in the county between ages 5 and 11.

The vaccines are planned to be administered at the hospital in a separate location from the adult immunization clinics, said Caryl Perdaems, system director of primary care operations at Bozeman Health.

Dr. Katie D'Ardenne, a pediatrician in Belgrade, said more children have been getting COVID-19 now compared to other points in the pandemic.

"We've seen a shift where a much higher proportion of the cases are coming from the pediatric population," she said.

Young children are still at lower risk for becoming severely ill or hospitalized due to COVID-19 than adults. However, with cases rising and the delta variant becoming the dominant strain in the U.S., the CDC has reported an increase in hospitalizations among children.

Weekly hospitalization rates among children increased nearly five times from a week in June to a week in August, according to the CDC.

Hospitalization rates were about 10 times higher in children who were unvaccinated than among those fully vaccinated between June and July, according to CDC data.

D'Ardenne said there's been no evidence that the vaccine will cause myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, in young children.

Myocarditis has been seen in some boys aged 12 and up as a side effect of the vaccine. During Pfizer's vaccine trial no cases were found in the 5 to 11 age group.

"(The trial) was a small sample, granted, but I think it's very reassuring," she said.

D'Ardenne encouraged parents to talk with a pediatrician or primary care provider about the vaccine, but stressed vaccine efficacy. The FDA found it be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19.

"Not only would vaccinating children help prevent against COVID-19 infection in children, but the hope is that it would also help decrease transmission throughout the community," D'Ardenne said.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com