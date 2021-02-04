Gallatin County businesses can now stay open until 2 a.m.
The Gallatin City-County Health Board voted unanimously on Thursday to let restaurants, coffee shops, bars, bowling alleys and casinos close four hours later than previously allowed.
The change is effective immediately.
Other rules remain in place, including the requirements to operate at 50% capacity and limit tables to six people.
The health board also decided to continue to cap most public gatherings at 25 people.
Board members said they chose to extend businesses’ hours because the county is seeing significantly fewer COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths than it was in November when they enacted the rule.
Members also cited a pledge from the Gallatin County Licensed Beverage Association, a group of local business owners, to work with the health department to follow the new rule and to comply with the other safety measures, including the mask mandate.
“Our Members would like to work together with the Health Department and have an internal board of License holders/owners who will work with any bad actors and help bring them into compliance,” the association said in a letter. “This offer is contingent on our members having the opportunity to remain open until 2:00 a.m.”
In a letter dated Jan. 22, the association’s lawyer, Rhett Nemelka, said member businesses were preparing to stay open past the required 10 p.m. closing time.
“We implore you to support us in doing so,” Nemelka wrote. “If you fail to respond to this request, to remain open until 2:00 a.m. and adhere to the Governor’s Directive within five days of this letter, we assume you disagree with a collaborative effort and we will move forward with what is in my clients’ best interest.”
Several bar owners, including association members, spoke at Thursday’s meeting to urge the health board to let them stay open until 2 a.m. They said they have and will continue to operate safely but that the 10 p.m. closing time has devastated them financially.
The board plans to look at local case information and data on how well businesses are complying with the rule when it meets on Feb. 25 to decide whether to keep the expanded hours.
The board also will decide whether to loosen the limits on gathering size at the Feb. 25 meeting.
The decision to extend business hours comes as several other counties have also loosened business restrictions following Republic Gov. Greg Gianforte’s elimination of similar statewide rules.
This story will be updated.
