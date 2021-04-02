The Gallatin City-County Board of Health is scheduled to review several COVID-19 related orders on Monday.
The board plans to reconsider orders limiting restaurant and bar capacity and other indoor group gatherings, guidelines for isolation and quarantine for people who test positive for COVID-19 or who are exposed, rules limiting visitation at long-term care facilities in the county and the face mask mandate.
The health board has modified and extended some of the orders throughout the pandemic. Amid a surge in cases in November, the board limited group gatherings to 25 people, but it loosened limits to allow gatherings of up to 150 in March as cases dwindled and vaccinations rose.
Several health orders expire April 20. The virtual meeting will start at 7 a.m. Monday.
Though vaccination rates continue to rise, especially as people 16 and older are now eligible for a vaccine, cases in Gallatin County have steadily increased in recent weeks after trending downward for months.
County Health Officer Matt Kelley said during a press call Friday that the decision on the health orders is “pretty difficult right now” with rising COVID case numbers and positivity rates.
The 7-day rolling average of daily cases in Gallatin County was 35.2 per 100,000 residents as of April 1 — a 13% increase from just over 31 cases per 100,000 people the previous week, which itself was a 42.5% jump from the week before, according to the health department’s weekly COVID-19 surveillance report.
The county’s positivity rate — a ratio of people who tested positive for COVID compared to the total number of tests administered — also skyrocketed this past week, from 5.9% for the 7-day period ending on March 23 to a 7-day rolling average of 11.4% on Tuesday.
The report notes that a positivity rate above 10% indicates more testing might be necessary to avoid missing cases.
“We’re getting calls from the CDC director to really bear down, not take down things like the mask mandate,” Kelley said. “At the same time we’re getting pressure from the Legislature in the opposite direction, so the board has some difficult decisions ahead.”
Gov. Greg Gianforte repealed the statewide mask mandate earlier this year, but Gallatin County’s mandate has remained in place.
Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner requested the orders be reconsidered at a recent health board meeting.
Skinner declined on Thursday to comment about what he would like to see the board do, but said in an interview that it is time to have a discussion about the orders in front of the public.
“I just think there’s a lot of people in the county who want to weigh in on whether we should extend them or repeal them so we need to take public comment and have that discussion,” Skinner said.
The board has a draft resolution to repeal or extend each of the measures.
A draft document for extending the phase-two reopening guidelines notes that the Harvard Global Health Institute considers an virus transmission rate greater than 25 cases per 100,000 people a “red zone” risk, “beyond which a locality may tip into uncontrolled spread.”
The draft also notes the World Health Organization considers a test positivity rate below 5% as a criteria for reopening businesses, while a rate over 10% signals more testing is needed.
Gallatin County exceeded both metrics this week.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.