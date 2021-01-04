A local nonprofit is offering virtual, one-on-one family cooking lessons to start off the new year.
Gallatin Valley Farm to School is adapting its regular family cooking nights to a virtual platform this year to comply with COVID-19 safety precautions.
“Whenever you have fun doing something you’re more likely to continue to do it,” said Zoey Mahoney, culinary instructor with Gallatin Valley Farm to School. “We find that having kids and their parents work together to cook a delicious meal, it creates a fun and positive experience centered around food.”
She said they’re working to form a positive association with food so children and families will continue cooking together.
The nonprofit typically offers cooking classes in local elementary schools but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and safety precautions, it hasn’t held a class since March.
“We’re hoping that these classes can be a resource for families as well as a fun and safe experience during this time,” Mahoney said.
The classes focus on kitchen basics and are geared toward connecting kids and their parents in the kitchen and to build confidence in letting kids help out. Mahoney also talks to the families about the local food system and why eating fresh and local products can be so important.
“Most of our recipes are quick and budget friendly to show that eating healthy and homemade meals can be done without breaking the bank,” she said.
Ahead of a class, the family receives details on what recipe they’ll cook, where to purchase the food and a knife demonstration video to help kids safely use one. The virtual classes are about an hour-and-a-half.
Each class is $150, and the proceeds go to support the nonprofit’s other programs to make them more accessible for low-income children and families, Mahoney said.
The online registration has been open for about a week, and Mahoney said they’ve had three families sign up as of Saturday.
A lot of the nonprofit’s programming takes place in the schools, but this year many schools have canceled outside programs to limit the number of people coming in and out of the building.
Mahoney said they’ve gotten creative with how they reach students. She said the group put together virtual lessons to send to teachers in their classrooms and shared them to the nonprofit’s social media accounts.
The group was also able to hold small, in-person day camps for kids to learn about cooking, gardening and the local food system on one of their days of virtual learning.
“Though our ability to reach as many families as we usually do has been affected, with the help of technology and a staff of talented and thoughtful people, we’ve still been able to reach a lot of families,” she said.
The nonprofit, which focuses on building kids’ connections with local food in the classroom, cafeteria and garden, also has the Bozone Ozone Bus, or BOB. The bus is a mobile greenhouse that travels to the schools and local events to teach students about nutrition and sustainable agriculture.
Mahoney said the nonprofit is determined to teach about the local food systems, host cooking classes and show people how to grow their own food “in a year full of uncertainties, and especially uncertainties about the food supply.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.