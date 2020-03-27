Cabins, toilets and more on public lands are being shuttered to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Both national forests in southwestern Montana announced the closure of cabins and campgrounds on Friday in an effort to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
And Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced that it would close campgrounds "systematically," giving people camped there now 72-hour notice to leave. It also said bathrooms at many locations will be limited, but that fishing access sites, state parks and wildlife management areas would remain open for day use only.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest announced it was closing all developed recreation sites to the public. The decision includes campgrounds, rental cabins, group-use sites, picnic areas and restroom facilities. The announcement says the facilities will be closed until further notice.
The Custer Gallatin stretches from West Yellowstone to South Dakota. It includes federal land in the Gallatin, Absaroka and Crazy mountain ranges, among others.
Cabin renters will be notified of the closure as soon as possible, according to the release, and refunds will be processed.
The rest of the forest remains open. The release said that law enforcement and search-and-rescue operations "may be limited" because of the virus. It advised against high risk activities like rock climbing or backcountry activities that increase the chance of injury.
Similar closures have also been ordered on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, which covers the Gravelly Range southwest of Ennis and the Tobacco Root Mountains north of Ennis. The forest sent out a list Friday afternoon of closed campgrounds and cabins on the Madison, Pintler, Wisdom, Butte and Dillon ranger districts.
Both forests also announced Friday that personal use firewood gathering would be free. It's open now on the Custer Gallatin, and it opens April 1 on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge. It ends June 1.
The closures follow other public land closures around the country, including the shuttering of Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.
Some Bureau of Land Management cabins have been closed, but BLM spokesman Al Nash said the agency's land remains open. He said the toilets won't be locked up either.
But the agency is encouraging people to follow social distancing guidance and remain 6 feet away from other people using public lands. Some of the more popular locations — like Bear Trap Canyon — were busy last weekend, Nash said, and could see high levels of visitation again this weekend.
"We know that the places closer to the more populous communities and especially those that are at somewhat lower elevation this time of year are the most popular," Nash said.
Michael Wright can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638.