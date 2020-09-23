With signs reading “We want to learn in school” and “Five days,” parents protested on Wednesday in Bozeman and demanded a return to five days of in-person learning.
Over 100 parents and kids gathered in front of the Willson Auditorium at noon. Drivers on Main Street honked in support.
“Our kids want to go back to school,” said Molly Ogle, whose children are in the sixth and 11th grades. “They don’t feel like they’re getting an education.”
The #Kidsmatter protest was organized on Facebook the day after the Bozeman School District board voted to remain in the blended model with two days of in-person learning and three of remote.
Ogle said she watched Monday’s board meeting — which lasted until around 1 a.m. — with her kids. After the board voted to remain in the blended model, she said her kids “were shattered.”
“Each family should be able to look at their risk level and make their own decision,” she said.
Some parents said families who did not feel comfortable with 100% in-person could opt for the district’s fully remote school or a private school in the area. A few acknowledged private schools might not be financially available to everyone.
The trustees also established targeted dates for transitioning to full in-person learning for each level, subject to safety metrics and a board vote.
The target dates for pre-kindergarten to fifth grades were Nov. 2; middle school at the start of the second trimester, or Nov 23; and high school at the beginning of the second semester, or Jan. 25.
But many of the parents attending Wednesday’s protest said they wanted the transition to happen sooner.
“Kids are truly struggling,” said Lori Faure. “Kids need to be in school.”
Faure, who has a daughter in high school, said she felt like she needed to do something after Monday’s school board meeting.
A few parents expressed disappointment over what they saw as a lack of action on the part of the school board.
Amy Wiening attended with her daughter Grace, a junior at Gallatin High School. Amy said the five days of in-person learning appeared to be working with other districts in Gallatin Valley, and face-to-face interactions with teachers couldn’t be replaced.
“In my experience, Gallatin High School has done a great job of supporting the kids,” Amy said. “But the district is not choosing the kids.”
Grace said that she and other students have been struggling, and she wants to be in-person full time.
“No one is learning what they need to be learning,” she said.
Kristin Hill, who has a sixth and third grader in the district, said there is a lot of frustration among parents who feel their voices have not been heard.
“They have good intentions,” she said of the district. “But they’re not taking action in a time frame that’s needed.”
Blaine Martin, whose child is a sophomore at Gallatin High School, said it was important for parents to show up and have a physical presence to show the district.
“The emotional impact of what’s going on with these kids outweighs COVID,” he said. “Risk to COVID can be managed.”
Martin said it wasn’t about “belittling others feelings but about being bold and giving it a try.”
Like many interviewed on Wednesday, Kelie Tondre, a mental health therapist, said she was worried about the impacts to children’s mental health.
“We’re doing kids a major disservice by keeping them in isolation and away from peer-to-peer interaction,” she said.
The decision to remain in the blended model with target dates for a transition seemed to have split parent sentiment in the district. In conversations and emails to the Chronicle, many parents also expressed support for the board’s decision, citing health and safety concerns for students, families and teachers with an abrupt return to in-person learning.
On Wednesday, the Gallatin City-County Health Department reported 28 new daily cases, marking the second day in a row the county reported over 20 new cases. There are 94 confirmed active cases and two hospitalizations.
