Some Montana State University faculty are raising concerns over the university’s COVID-19 testing strategy for the spring semester ahead of its start next month.
The university is planning to start the spring semester as scheduled on Jan. 11, with a majority of in-person classes and similar precautions taken during the fall semester.
It plans to continue testing only symptomatic students, despite worries over the return of students from around the country as COVID-19 cases and related deaths continue to increase.
Seth Walk, an MSU professor of microbiology and immunology and a leader in its testing, said the university has established the infrastructure and capacity to increase its testing for next semester but does not have plans to do so.
When Gov. Steve Bullock’s COVID Task Force contacted MSU in the summer to assist in developing testing capacity, Walk was selected to lead the effort.
“We established the infrastructure and increased capacity to our current level of 2,000 tests per day every Tuesday-Saturday,” he said in an email to the Chronicle. “To put this in perspective, we’re currently running approximately one-third of all COVID tests in Montana.”
In an emailed response, MSU spokesperson Tracy Ellig said testing capacity is complex and the university took discussions about it seriously.
“Any expansion of testing would require an expansion of staffing, data management, notification systems, sample transportation and communications among other factors,” he said, adding those issues were being examined by the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education (OCHE).
In addition to the summer’s testing effort, MSU also received a $778,000 grant from Gov. Steve Bullock’s office to expand the state’s testing capacity, Walk said.
He said it established infrastructure and validated new testing protocols.
“MSU now has all necessary expertise and infrastructure to conduct substantial, additional testing this coming spring,” he said.
The results of the project were sent to MSU’s President Waded Cruzado and OCHE in a letter on Dec. 7, and a full report on Dec. 9, according to Walk.
Ellig said the objective of the grant was to vet a testing technology. Expanding it would need additional steps and procedures. He said the report was viewed as the start of a larger discussion, rather than a finished work product.
The Chronicle also received multiple reports from MSU faculty that a petition urging Cruzado and university leadership to expand testing capacity next semester was circulating. One professor, who wished to remain anonymous, said there were more than 200 signatures as of last week.
According to four separate staff members who also wished to remain anonymous, the petition asked MSU to include asymptomatic testing, including surveillance testing, arguing the institution had the capacity to do so.
Ellig said some faculty members have reached out regarding next semester, and the administration was aware of a petition circulating among graduate students.
An expansion of testing at the university would require a funding source and coordination with OCHE, he said.
“There are no CARES Act funds, nor any federal funds of any kind, currently available to the Montana University System campuses after Dec. 20, 2020,” Ellig said. “Despite this, MSU has committed to using its own resources to continue to provide symptomatic student testing free of charge, as well as contract tracing and all associated staffing through spring semester.”
In a Board of Health meeting last week, Walk, who is also a member, predicted a national movement would put pressure on increasing testing for higher education both to keep students safe and “to keep that cohort from spreading it to the rest of the community.”
Board member Mari Eggers said other universities have found increased testing to be effective and the scientists on MSU’s campus “have the capacity to test all of the students on campus once a week for the entire semester.”
“We don’t understand why we’re not taking advantage of this capacity,” she said.
Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley told the board the health department had limited resources and that any efforts to test would have to come from the university and the Office of the Commission of Higher Education.
“I love the idea of we can test 16,000 people on campus, but I’ll tell you the health department does not have the horses to do that,” he said. “That’s going to have to be MSU.”
With an increased level of testing, there would be fewer cases overall because they’re being identified sooner, and in quarantine and isolation faster. It limits the spread, Kelley said.
“It’s one thing to have the lab capacity, it’s one thing to have the technology to do it, but it’s another thing to find the willingness at the university level to pull it off. I don’t know if it’s there right now,” he told the board.
Gallatin County is not alone in its concerns over the impact a college student population has on community spread.
A recent New York Times analysis found deaths in 200 counties with a large student population have doubled since the end of August, compared with a 58% increase in the rest of the country.
The Times’ report found only 90 deaths involving college employees and students out of more than 397,000 infections. But its analysis showed the true impact comes when the virus spreads off-campus, leading to increased cases among older adults, including those in assisted living or nursing homes.
With 1,376 related cases, MSU is one of 85 colleges that have reported at least 1,000 cases, according to the Times’ nation-wide database.
Walk told the board that while MSU had done a lot to protect its students, it was the board’s job to identify high-risk areas of transmission, like it did with restaurants and bars. He said local data was showing “that these students are providing a lot of transmission of the virus.”
He said it was important to look at “how can we step into this semester differently from last semester.”
Ellig, the MSU spokesperson, said the university understands people are anxious for immediate and definitive pronouncements but the university was not an island.
“It is part of a system and we are working on all of these questions. Thankfully, we can look back and be thankful for the completion of a successful fall semester,” he said.
Ellig said the health department, Bozeman Health and MSU were working on the administration of the COVID-19 vaccines, which the university had authority to dispense.
In last week’s meeting, the board of health said it was considering writing a letter to the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education with their concerns over expanding a testing strategy.
“The point is there are solutions that we can decrease the number of cases in our community here and we’re hamstrung by an entity in Helena,” Walk said. “We’re not able to control our own fate, and to me that is a problem this board should address.”
