There’s nothing like a virus pandemic to make people face their own mortality.
That’s why some Montanans are eager to hear Marsha Goetting’s talks on how to stop procrastinating and write a will.
Goetting, a family economic specialist with Montana State University Extension, says after weeks of stay-at-home orders, people tell her, “I’ve got so much time! I’ve cleaned the house three times,” so there’s no more reason to put off writing a will. Plus, people seem to be thinking about death. “’Ya know, it could happen to me – it’s closer.’”
Goetting was embarking on a statewide tour to give 30 workshops on estate planning, from Sidney to Missoula to Kalispell. Then the coronavirus outbreak forced her to cancel.
So instead she’s gone virtual, putting “Tuesday Tips,” recordings of her 30-minute talks, online so any Montanan can become informed.
Nationally about seven in 10 people don’t have a will, which spells out how your property should be distributed after your death. Done right, a will can be like a gift to your family, avoiding hurt feelings and fights, and share your legacy of what you’d like to be remembered for. And parents should have a will to say, if they die, who would take care of their children and the property the children would inherit.
Goetting enlivens her talks with examples from real life. In one will she cites, the father wrote, “To my son I leave the pleasure of earning a living. For 25 years he thought the pleasure was mine. He was mistaken.”
Another man left his entire estate to his wife on the condition that she remarry, because then, “There will be at least one man to regret my death.”
Dying without a will means your property will be divided up according to Montana law, which may or may not be at all what you would have chosen. Goetting cites examples where some grandchildren could get a sizable piece of the estate while others end up with nothing — not because they did anything wrong, but because Montana law uses a system called “right of representation” to divide property.
Montana law also allows people to write a holographic or entirely handwritten will. One advantage is you don’t need witnesses. But if any part of the document isn’t handwritten, the entire thing can be tossed out in court — even for as small a transgression as writing on hotel stationery. Goetting doesn’t recommend the handwritten will, except perhaps in an emergency.
“No,” she said. “Everybody’s situation requires some serious thought.”
Some people like online fill-in-the-blank wills as a cheaper alternative to seeing an attorney. There’s a lot of legalese to work through, Goetting said, and if you don’t understand something, don’t sign it.
Goetting said she has been teaching about family finances and estate planning over 40 years, but she still hired an attorney to write her will. If you consult an attorney, ask up front what they charge.
It’s smart to create a separate list for all the emotionally important belongings you want to pass on, like grandma’s ruby ring or rolling pin, she said. Make sure the will contains a paragraph mentioning that list. That’s important so two children don’t end up never speaking to each other because both thought Mom wanted them to have a particular keepsake.
Some people think they don’t need a will because they own everything in joint tenancy with their spouse. But if you’ve remarried and you die, everything goes to the new spouse, and “you’ve disinherited your kids,” she said.
Some states have expensive probate systems, but Montana lets people avoid a lot of probate issues by letting you fill out “payable on death” records for certain assets.
To explain such options, MSU Extension has lots of free information, from its MontGuide estate planning publication, which can be obtained from a county Extension office or downloaded (www.montana.edu/estateplanning/eppublications.html). The Tuesday Tips webinars (http://www.montana.edu/estateplanning/tuesdaytips) include Goetting’s talks from last April through next June.
