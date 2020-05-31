Drive-in movies are making a comeback.
The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston announced Friday that it will show drive-in movies at the Park County Fairgrounds every weekend in June.
“We’ve been busy exploring creative ways in which we can continue to fulfill our mission of serving the community that we love,” said Erika Adams, director of operations and development. “We just really wanted to have a fun, safe way of gathering to enjoy some entertainment that will help keep our community united and strong.”
The movies will be shown every Friday at the Park County Fairgrounds, beginning on June 5 with the cult classic “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” followed the next week by the musical “Grease,” and “Kung Fu Panda” starring Jack Black the week after that. “Best in Show” will cap off the first month of movies, and Adams said if it’s successful, the center will plan on showing movies in July, as well.
All Park County Public Health Department guidelines will be enforced, and attendees are asked to stay in their vehicles and only come as families or groups of people who live together. The audio for the movies will be broadcast using an FM transmitter, so attendees can listen in on their car radios.
Because of COVID-19, there won’t be any bathrooms or concessions available, but Adams said the parking configuration will allow people to leave during the screening if they have to.
“We’re going to be able to attach the screen under the bleachers so that, regardless of where you are, you’ll still be able to see the picture,” she said. “We have been really fortunate in working with a bunch of different folks in figuring out the logistics of making this new drive-in happen.”
The Livingston Film Series has been part of the Shane Center’s programming for five seasons, Adams said. But the Shane Center closed because of the virus on March 14, so films in the theater aren’t possible.
The Shane Center is also exploring ways to do online programming, like a musical theater trivia night over Zoom scheduled for July 2.
“We’re just trying to figure out how we can shift our programming in ways that we can still serve the community and engage our supporters,” Adams said.
More information on the Shane Center’s drive-in movies and online programming can be found on the organization’s website, theshanecenter.org, and on its social media pages.
Livingston isn’t the only place around to catch a drive-in movie during the summer of virus. Porter Blanchard, a senior at Manhattan High School, and his family recently opened a drive-in theater in their pasture in Manhattan.
