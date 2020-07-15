The Bozeman Community Food Co-op’s downtown location has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the business announced.
“This person has not been in the store for four days. We are working closely with the health department and are notifying those who were in close contact with this person,” the Co-op wrote in a statement posted to its social media accounts.
The West Main Co-op location has no confirmed cases with employees and remains open. Co-op management did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.
The store is closed and will be sanitized. The statement said the Co-op is taking “every possible precaution” and is following Centers for Disease Control recommendations.
Several other downtown businesses, in addition to the Co-op, have closed because an employee or customer tested positive after being in the business.
Open Range temporarily shut its doors last week after an employee tested positive for the virus after calling in sick to work for several days. The Rocking R Bar and Hail Mary’s restaurant also temporarily closed after contact tracing revealed the establishment had likely been exposed to the virus.
Bozeman Optical eye clinic temporarily closed because of COVID-19 exposure as well, though it’s unclear in that case if the exposure came from a staff member, a customer or someone else.
Montana’s Rib & Chop House in Livingston also temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for the virus.
Montana hit another new record for new positive case counts Wednesday with 145 new cases. The previous record was 125 new cases on July 9. Recent numbers have been exponentially higher than case counts prior to the shutdown in March. Prior to Montana entering phase two of its reopening plan on June 1, the highest new case count was 35 new cases on March 26.
There were 1,147 active cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Wednesday, with 915 people recovered. Thirty-four Montanans have died from the virus.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.