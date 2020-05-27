All Music on Main concerts and Art Walks scheduled for the month of July have been canceled, according to a Wednesday news release from the Downtown Bozeman Association.
“The biggest decider for us is really the governor’s directive and the health department’s support of those directives,” said Ellie Staley, the director of the Downtown Bozeman Association.
Phase two of Gov. Steve Bullock’s opening plan will begin on June 1 and will allow gatherings of up to 50 people. There’s no start date yet for phase three, which will allow larger groups to gather.
The Thursday night Music on Main concerts shut down part of Main Street and draw upwards of 3,000 people to downtown to listen to live music, eat and dance.
“We do directly obtain public assembly permits for those events,” Staley said. “As long as we’re in phase two, we really can not have community events over 50 people on public streets or sidewalks.”
Music on Main also boasts the temporary suspension of open container laws within the event area — of-age attendees can get a drink at one of the bars on Main and take it with them to go dance or watch the band play from a flatbed truck.
The decision on whether August and September events will happen will be announced at least 30 days prior to the scheduled events, Staley said.
“If we can make it happen in a safe way, we will,” Staley said. “But certainly not without very specific directives, and working very closely with our health department.”
In the interim, she said, the Downtown Bozeman Association is working on how to do virtual Music on Main events with fan favorite local artists.
“We are looking to work with some of our regular Music on Main crew in order to make that happen, which is exciting,” Staley said. “I think it will be fun for some of the regular attendees.”
More information on those virtual events will be available on the Downtown Bozeman Association’s Facebook page and website, downtownbozeman.org.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.