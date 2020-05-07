Bozeman’s downtown businesses have shuffled a bit during the pandemic, with at least one closure related to the virus and others in the works long before the illness hit Montana.
Elli Staley, director for the Downtown Bozeman Partnership, said half of downtown restaurants and bars are open while the other half remain closed. Each business is different in getting going, she said, noting that some owners want to talk with employees before deciding a direction.
Staley said she was amazed at businesses’ creativity to offer online shopping, curbside services and delivery.
“It’s really been quite amazing seeing the resilience and the ability to completely redirect their energies,” Staley said.
The Downtown Bozeman Partnership has posted a list on its website of all businesses open, closed and dates for when some businesses plan to reopen.
Owners of Barley and Vine closed the doors to the Wilson Avenue restaurant and announced it would be rebranding itself as Revelry and replacing Starky’s Authentic Americana on Tracy Avenue. The move is unrelated to coronavirus.
Aaron Parker, owner of Revelry, said the city placed restrictions on its alcohol license because of its proximity to a church. Those restrictions prohibited the restaurant from serving alcohol during prime brunch hours — around 9 a.m. — and selling full bottles of wine.
“Those are two really big parts of our business plan that we were never able to fulfill,” Parker said.
He said the rebranded restaurant is looking to reach a similar demographic to Jam!, another restaurant Parker owns, and will be adding a wood-fired oven for meat, fish and pizza.
Kathy and Glen Stark, owners of Starky’s, said the closure of their restaurant was also unrelated to coronavirus and that talks of selling the place started about a year ago.
After 17 years and all their kids earning graduated degrees, Kathy Stark said, they felt it was the right time to step away from the family business and pursue something else. And she said it didn’t feel right to have someone else run the restaurant.
“We just wanted to see something new and exciting going into the space,” she said.
She said she had a lot of inquiries about buying the space, but Parker seemed like the best fit — and absorbing the restaurant’s staff was a plus.
“These guys are the good guys; they’re really following through,” Kathy Stark said.
Watanabe Japanese Restaurant on West Main Street announced on Facebook last week that its owners Ted and Rumiko Watanabe had decided to retire and close permanently. The post thanked customers for the past 13 years and said the Watanabes would be moving back to Japan.
“Old Samurai never die, they just fade away — Ted and Rumiko Watanabe,” the post said.
Yellowstone Wild Art Gallery on East Main Street had signs in the gallery’s windows announcing their closing and a steep sale on art and furniture there. The gallery opened in November 2018.
Manager Beth Renick said the gallery had operated on a slight deficit that its owner thought it would make up in the second year of business.
“The coronavirus has just made it impossible to recoup last year’s loss and make a profit this year,” Renick said.
What the store doesn’t sell will go to its other location in Gardiner that may open when Yellowstone National Park opens, though that’s uncertain. Renick said she’s hoping she’ll go back to work when that happens.
“I may be out of a job,” she said. “I’m setting up signage today, and I’m not even working — I’ve been laid off.”
