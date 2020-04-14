Hundreds of people donated to raise more than $31,500 in just 40 hours after hearing that, because of the coronavirus-forced school closures, many Bozeman kids were going hungry.
“It’s a tremendous job … our community is just phenomenal, to raise that amount in that time,” Bozeman School Board Chair Andy Willett said at Monday’s board meeting. “It’s unbelievable.”
“We’re very, very grateful for the amount raised,” Bozeman School Superintendent Bob Connors said. “People in Bozeman are showing big hearts.”
“This is an amazing effort,” said Trustee Tanya Reinhardt.
School board trustees expressed gratitude mixed with confusion about why the grassroots fundraising campaign was needed.
After all, the school district is already offering free lunches and breakfasts that families can pick up for their kids at Irving School and Bozeman High School three days a week (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.). There’s no paperwork necessary and no questions asked — just how many kids age 18 or under need meals.
And on Monday, Hyalite Elementary School, on the northwest side of town, was added as a third lunch pickup site. The Gallatin Valley Food Bank also offers daily lunches from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Though designed to be simple and easy, the pickup lunch program averaged 432 kids a day last week. That’s less than half the 1,077 students who normally qualify for free or reduced price meals through the federal school lunch program, said Brittany Selvig, support services and food services director for the district.
Some families can’t physically get to the lunch pickup sites, school officials said. But under federal rules for the summer lunch program — the program that the U.S. government is using during the virus crisis to get food to school children — lunches can’t be delivered to kids and families. To get around federal restrictions about delivering food, it would have to be paid for with private funds.
Aware of kids who weren’t getting meals, Hyalite Principal Mike Van Vuren asked Connors on Friday if the school’s parent council could host a program. On Saturday, Van Vuren asked if the Bozeman Schools Foundation could get involved.
Within hours the nonprofit Bozeman Schools Foundation website and Facebook page put up the message “Hungry Bozeman Children Need Your Help.” Its message said 250 students had been identified whose families couldn’t get to the pickup locations.
“These students are hungry, they need meals delivered to them right away,” it said. “We cannot let kids go hungry.”
The message calculated that it takes $3 a day to feed one child, so to feed 250 kids over the remaining 42 days of this school year would require $31,500. The message spread over Facebook and email, and in less than two days some $31,600 was raised.
Sarabeth Rees, who owns a strategy and management consulting company, said Van Vuren, a trusted friend, had asked her help Friday in raising money for urgently needed lunches, originally just for kids at his school.
Convinced there was a real need, Rees said they should raise money for all Bozeman schools, and put together a quick fundraiser through the foundation.
“It was amazing,” Rees said of the response from 250 donors. “It makes me so proud to be part of this community.”
Some people gave $15, while the Southwestern Montana COVID-19 Response Fund, organized by the Bozeman Area Community Foundation and Greater Gallatin United Way, contributed the final $2,000.
The school district’s food service is making meals for both the pickup lunches and the deliverable lunches. Paraprofessionals who usually work in classrooms are delivering to those families that can’t get to the pickup sites, Selvig said. She emphasized that most families should continue to visit the three school pickup sites on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The fundraising may have started before it could be fully vetted by the school district’s administration and discussed with the school board, Connors said, but he seemed OK with it.
“Our heart got in front of our legs,” he said. “I’m really happy with the results.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.