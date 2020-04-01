As more people stay home to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, rates of domestic violence will likely increase.
Haven, a Bozeman nonprofit that serves survivors of domestic violence, has already seen an increase in usage of its online chat function.
“When we are all isolating ourselves for a very good public safety and public health reason, the chances of the violence increasing are significant,” Haven executive director Erica Coyle said.
Beginning Saturday, Gov. Steve Bullock issued a stay-at-home order throughout the state. Last week, Haven had 109 survivors access its services.
Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Haven averaged three live chats per week. In each of the past two weeks, 12 people have used the website’s chat.
“Our assumption is that right now, our online chat service is actually a safer option for folks,” Coyle said. “It’s a lot easier to be on your computer typing away than it is to sneak into the bathroom for five minutes and make a whisper phone call.”
Despite the limitations on in-person meetings, Haven has continued all its services remotely, including legal advocacy, its 24-hour support line, counseling, group support and prevention education.
Haven has also begun working with Bozeman Mutual Aid to collect donations of smartphones, iPads and tablets to help survivors who may have limited access to that technology.
“The community can really play a part in helping us meet this need,” Coyle said, “and also for survivors who think that because they might not have access to a computer at home, we will help make sure that they can get that access.”
As COVID-19 spread to other countries before the United States, domestic violence in those places increased heavily. Now that similar measures to stop the spread are being implemented in the U.S., the rise in domestic violence is expected to follow, Coyle said.
She recommended people who know someone who may be in an abusive relationship to check in and see how they’re doing, especially because of the circumstances.
“It’s very difficult for survivors to reach out for support during (this) time because now they’re housed in the same place as the person who is trying to cause them harm,” Coyle said. “Finding a few minutes to step away and get in contact with resources is incredibly challenging.”
People can reach Haven’s domestic abuse hotline at 586-4111 or visit https://havenmt.org/contact/ for more information.
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.