Bozeman was planning a big celebration next week for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, but the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders have forced downsizing next week’s events and delaying most festivities until October.
Anne Ready, chair of the Gallatin Valley Earth Day committee, says she was disappointed at the delay.
But it might have some benefits, because so many groups and businesses were joining Bozeman’s celebration at the last minute, Ready said, that waiting until October “will allow us to do a little more.”
One theme of Bozeman’s Earth Day celebration was “Climate Action for the Last Best Place.” Ready sees the fight against coronavirus teaching important lessons for the fight against global warming.
“We can see first-hand how taking action earlier really staved off a greater disaster, and listening to scientists” has been critical, she said. “It’s pretty parallel.”
Because of the pandemic, fewer people are driving, almost no one is flying, and so carbon emissions that contribute to greenhouses gases have decreased. But scientists, like the head of the United Nations Environment Program, say it’s too little to solve the long-term problem of a warming climate.
“It is a temporary upside,” Ready said. “It will be a little blip. We hope people start thinking about how the environment does influence their health.”
Earth Day’s 50th anniversary is an important milestone, she said, “to acknowledge the progress we’ve made.”
The first Earth Day was sparked by several events that raised awareness of the harms to the environment — publication of Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring,” the polluted Cuyahoga River catching fire in Ohio and the massive oil spill in Santa Barbara that killed thousands of birds on the California coast.
Then the world was stunned by the famous Earthrise photo taken by astronauts from the moon. About 10% of the U.S. population participated in the first Earth Day rallies and events nationwide.
That created the political push to establish the Environmental Protection Agency in 1970, pass the Clean Water Act in 1972, strengthen the Clean Air Act and pass the Endangered Species Act in 1973.
“We still have a ways to go,” Ready said, to protect the Earth, especially from climate change.
Last year five people organized a local Earth Day celebration at the Bozeman Public Library and about 500 people came. For this year’s 50th anniversary, they started organizing in September, and the committee of volunteers has grown, along with plans for the festival.
Things got so big, there was a waiting list for exhibitors and organizers had to get city permission to shut down the street so car dealers could show off their new electric cars. Harley Davidson planned to display its electric motorcycle.
They planned art, dance, music and film events, children’s events, and speakers like Claire Vlases, the Bozeman student who led the campaign for solar panels at her middle school, and Conrad Anker, the famed climber. Proceeds were to go to the Bozeman High School Solar Club, raising money to put solar panels on Bozeman’s high schools.
Then the virus hit. So the Gallatin Valley Earth Day committee got new dates at the Emerson, Oct. 16 and 17.
A few events will still be held online next week. A complete list is online (www.gallatinvalleyearthday.org).
--On Tuesday, April 21, at 4 p.m., there will be an online question and answer session on “going solar in Montana” (www.earthweekredlodge.com/solar).
--On Wednesday, April 22, the official 50th anniversary, people are urged to watch “The Story of Plastic” documentary on the Discovery channel at noon.
--On Thursday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m., there will be live streaming on www.bozeman-arts.com of two short films for the Earth – “A Letter to Congress” on Wallace Stegner writing about the importance of preserving wilderness, and “A Place in the Garden” on creating gardens for hummingbirds and pollinators. Scott Brennan of The Wilderness Society and Paulette Epple of Sacajawea Audubon Society will talk after.
--On Friday, April 24, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Music for the Earth (online at www.bozeman-arts.com) will present local musicians Dan Smith, Doug Wales and Jake Fleming with the Montana-Havana Bridge Project, Kate Bryan and Megan Makeever.
--On Friday, April 24, at 7 p.m., there will be a community movie night at home, with people watching “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” on Netflix.
