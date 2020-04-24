To protect vulnerable members, a handful of places of worship in Gallatin County said they will continue streaming services online this weekend, despite getting the go ahead to open their doors.
Starting Sunday, Montana is lifting its restrictions on churches meant to slow the spread coronavirus. The rollback specifies churches should operate at reduced capacity, implement strict physical distancing and avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 in circumstances when distancing is not possible.
However, the order from the governor’s office said people 65 and older and those with serious underlying health conditions should continue to follow the stay-at-home guidance.
It’s been a little more than a month since places of worship closed. Some local churches have adopted new ways of reaching members and are in no hurry to get people back inside a building.
Rev. Eric Strader, of Bozeman United Methodist Church, said the size of his congregation puts in-person services this Sunday out of reach.
“Our community is just too large to do it safely,” Strader said.
He said he wants to see the state move into the third stage of reopening before starting in-person services.
In the meantime, Strader said, services will continue to be streamed on YouTube and Facebook Live, and Bible classes on Zoom. He said the governor’s order was clear that older people and those with compromised immune systems should continue staying at home.
“We are taking that to heart, and just saying that we’re going to value our vulnerable people above those who are not in that category,” Strader said.
Pilgrim United Church of Christ Bozeman is following the guidelines of its conference minister who called reopening “premature” in a letter to its churches in Montana and Wyoming. The minister advised churches remain closed and reassess in May.
Mary Wagner, administrative secretary for the church, said it would continue streaming services on Facebook Live for the congregation.
She said the church was quick to move its services online when the pandemic hit Montana because some of its members are in the vulnerable category. Those members fostered an early response then and are causing officials to be more cautious about reopening, Wagner said.
“We just feel it’s the socially responsible thing to do,” she said.
Dry Creek Bible Church in Belgrade has continued services in the church’s parking lot using a radio transmitter to broadcast sermons into churchgoers’ cars. Those services have also been streamed on Zoom for vulnerable members of the church who don’t feel comfortable attending in person.
Anke Mills, office manager at Dry Creek Bible Church, said the church would hold its service inside on Sunday, but would limit the amount of people. She said it would also continue to broadcast the service to members in the parking lot and on Zoom.
Sunday’s service at Dry Creek Bible Church will look different from prior gatherings, she said. The church will use disinfectants, provide hand sanitizer and do as much as it can to limit contact between people.
“There will be no hugging going on,” Mills said.
She said she was happy that restrictions are being lifted on places of worship, but added that a building isn’t what makes a church.
“A church is the people. If you cannot get together as people, it makes it very difficult to support each other and be there for each other,” Mills said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.