In the middle of a pandemic, Chief Croy believes the Ennis Fourth of July Rodeo will continue like normal.
Croy, president of Ennis Rodeo, Inc., acknowledged the difficulties, but is looking forward to the two-day event this weekend.
“All of it (was the hardest part),” Croy said. “… It’s definitely a little harder when everybody else is closing theirs down.”
The rodeo will take place 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ennis Rodeo Grounds. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children older than 6. While the 85th annual Ennis Fourth of July parade was canceled, the rodeo will carry on.
“It’s going to be a good time,” Croy said. “I hope everybody has some fun and is safe.”
Nationwide, rodeos throughout the summer have been canceled due to the coronavirus. When asked if he takes pride in being able to conduct the rodeo, Croy said, “You’re damn straight.”
According to phase two of Gov. Steve Bullock’s reopening plan, groups larger than 50 people should be canceled unless physical distancing can be maintained. Planned events with more than 50 people are supposed to be reviewed by local public health officials.
Throughout June, the rodeo was a topic at multiple Madison County Board of Health meetings. The board approved the rodeo’s plan for the event since it will have more than 50 people.
Croy said there were “lots” of challenges in the planning. Though he’s unsure how many people will attend, he anticipates the crowd will help local businesses.
“That’s kind of why we do it, you know,” Croy said. “Year in and year out, it’s kind of turned into that.”
In June, Ennis Mayor Blake Leavitt announced he rejected a permit for the Fourth of July parade, citing the town’s top priority is the “health and safety of our residents, employees and visitors.” He also mentioned that the parade “would be in direct conflict” with phase two guidelines.
The rodeo, though, will go on. And Croy said he hadn’t let the idea of cancellation cross his mind.
“I’m pretty happy about having it,” Croy said. “It gives kids something to do and it gives people around here something to do. It’s not like we advertise all over the nation. It’s just a nice local little deal.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.