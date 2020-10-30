When elementary schools in the Bozeman district return to five days of in-person learning Monday, parents and students can expect masks, seating charts, staggered exits at the end of the day and classes unable to socially distance.
The goal to ensure student and staff safety is to limit contact between students and different classes as much as possible, and to allow for easy contact tracing with seating charts, according to school principals and district administrators.
“When the decision was made by the board to do this, we’ve been concentrating our efforts to make it as safe of a transition as we can,” said Steve Johnson, the district’s deputy superintendent of operations.
Throughout the week, parents and teachers have voiced concerns over Monday’s scheduled return to five days of in-person learning, with at least 44 teachers signing an open letter to the board members and the administration asking to remain in the blended model.
Superintendent Bob Connors was unavailable for an interview this week due to an absence.
Some safety procedures will be the same as in the blended model, like mandatory mask wearing, hand-washing stations throughout the schools, recess zones for classes, and kids traveling in lines throughout the building to avoid large groups congregating.
Other changes will look similar to pre-coronavirus times, including school buses back to regular capacity and classes with more than 20 students.
“The cohort model for prekindergarten to fifth grades, the goal is to socially distance cohorts,” said Casey Bertram, the district’s deputy superintendent of curriculum and technology. Bertram added contact would be limited between other cohorts of students.
Perhaps one of the biggest changes will be how each school conducts lunchtime, according to Sarah Hays, principal at Emily Dickinson Elementary School. Hays said each school would have their own plan but will likely use seating charts if students are eating in the lunchroom.
“Individual schools, depending on layouts, they have specific plans for morning arrival, hand washing throughout the day, recess zoning assignments, lunchroom protocol,” said Marilyn King, the district’s deputy superintendent of instruction. “That has all been thought out on a school-by-school basis.”
At Emily Dickinson, not all of the kids will eat in the lunchroom. Instead, they will rotate days with one or two classes eating in the lunchroom at a time and the others eating in their classrooms, Hays said. She said there will be 40 to 60 students in the lunchroom at a time.
Full bus service is also scheduled to resume on Monday for the whole district. From the start of the school year, the buses were limited to students who lived 3 miles or further from their school to ensure social distancing.
With the return to in-person learning, students who live within the 3-mile radius will be allowed to ride the buses. Students will be expected to wear a mask, and the bus cameras will be used to contact trace if necessary, Johnson said.
“There is no guarantee of social distancing on the bus so I’m sure that is something families are considering on bus service,” Hays said.
Hays, who created a document for her school outlining what to except on Monday, held a Parent Advisory Council meeting with about 60 people in attendance. She said the biggest concern of parents has been the inability to socially distance when the whole school returns for five days of in-person learning.
Hays said she expects over 400 students to return on Monday.
The district estimates there are about 456 students enrolled in the kindergarten to fifth grades in the Bozeman Online School. Bertram said that number has remained fairly stable at about 15% of the elementary school enrollment, with students transitioning in and out of the 100% remote option equally.
Johnson said they were able to accommodate most of the teachers who had strong concerns over transitioning to five days, and there were 18 teachers in the elementary online school.
In an emailed letter sent to elementary and middle school parents earlier this week, the district warned to expect class and even school disruptions due to quarantine and staffing shortages.
“Families should be prepared for classroom, or in some instances, schools, to switch to remote instruction while the District conducts contact tracing/quarantines due to health reasons/face staffing shortages that cause a lack of student supervision,” the letter said.
Hays said her school is planning for classes to go 100% remote in the event of a class-wide quarantine. She said she expects the transition to be fairly seamless.
“For the most part families and teachers are pretty comfortable with it so if we do have to quarantine there won’t be that same learning curve,” she said of the district’s online learning management system, Canvas.
The school board voted to confirm the transition dates to reopen the schools in an Oct. 12 board meeting, but in the weeks since coronavirus cases have been rising in the county.
From Monday to Thursday of this week, the district averaged 30 adult staff and 169 students in quarantine, according to its daily quarantine and isolation tracker.
A dozen schools in the county were reporting active coronavirus cases on Friday, with Gallatin High School reporting the highest with six active cases among students and staff.
On Friday, Gallatin City-County Health Department reported 138 new positive cases, and the state reported 1,063 new positive cases — both surpassing previous new daily case count records. The county also reported its eighth death from COVID-19 complications on Friday — its second in as many days.
Board Chairperson Sandy Wilson said there was a combination of things the board looked at when voting to approve the transition dates for the three school levels, not just one metric.
“We’re basing our decision on a wide variety of things that include more than numbers,” she said, adding there were unquantifiable concerns to consider in not having kids in school.
Wilson, who represents the rural schools that feed into the high schools, can only vote on high school issues.
She said from the internal data the board has seen, like the district’s ability to contact trace, maintain cleaning protocols and staff buildings, the board voted that the elementary schools are on track to reopen.
Wilson said she understood there were a lot of concerns and various opinions among teachers, parents and the town.
“We understand where everyone is coming from and there is no easy answer,” she said. “We hear them. We are listening, and we do know all the anxieties and the concerns and they’re many and varied.”
The school board and executive cabinet have not set the agenda for the Nov. 9 board meeting yet, Wilson said.
A special board meeting on an alleged personnel policy violation has also been scheduled for Monday at 7 a.m. via Zoom. The agenda will start with the policy violation, which could move into a closed session, and will end with public comment on non-agenda items.
Throughout the week, district administrators and board members said they could not elaborate on what the alleged policy violation was due to privacy concerns.
Johnson said the district knew there were people who had concerns, and the administration and schools have been working to address those.
“We’re well aware that there are some folks that are worried and scared,” he said. “We’re fairly confident that we’ve done what we need to open safely.”
