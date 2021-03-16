The death rate in Montana spiked in 2020, and for the first time since records were kept beginning in 1908, the number of deaths in the state outpaced the number of births.
About 1,900 more people died in 2020 compared to the average number of deaths in the past five years, marking a 14% increase in the death rate in Montana, according to a Department of Public Health and Human Services report released Tuesday. The data details how COVID-19 contributed both directly and indirectly to a rise in deaths statewide.
The state reported 12,018 deaths in 2020 compared to an average of 10,086 deaths each year from 2015 to 2019. There were 10,791 births in the state in 2020.
COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the state, killing 1,104 Montanans in 2020, about 9% of all deaths. In Gallatin County, 55 residents have died of complications related to COVID-19.
The top two causes of death in the state — heart disease and cancer — account for about 40% of deaths, matching trends from 2015 to 2019. More than 2,300 Montanans died of heart disease in 2020, followed by cancer, which caused 2,114 deaths.
According to a DPPHS news release, almost 75% of COVID-19 deaths in the state were people 70 and older, and nearly 70% of individuals who died of COVID-19 had at least one underlying health condition.
The report notes that about 7% of Montana's population are Native American, a group of people who represent 18% of COVID-19 related deaths.
The pandemic did coincide with a decrease in some causes of death in Montana: Deaths from the flu, pneumonia and chronic lower respiratory disease decreased this past year. Flu cases have been low this season, likely due to the impact of health guidelines related to reducing the spread of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, deaths attributed to alcohol, chronic liver disease and homicide increased in 2020 compared to previous years.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the health and daily lives of Montanans,” DPHHS Director Adam Meier said in a news release.
Though deaths from chronic liver disease and alcohol rose in 2020, more information is needed to determine the causes behind the increase, according to the report.
“The disease processes that lead to alcohol-related deaths accumulate over many years,” the report states.
The homicide rate increased more than 60% in 2020 compared to the previous five years, but the factors behind that are still unclear, according to the report.
Deaths from suicide and drug poisonings in 2020 were similar compared to previous years. Causes of other deaths, like those related to vehicle accidents and diabetes, were also stable.
