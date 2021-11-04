Deaconess Hospital administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to children in Bozeman By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 4, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Becky Grammens, a registered nurse and nursing supervisor of the pediatrics clinic, greets Nancy Mundruczo and her two kids, Luca Mundruczo, left, and Szofia Mundruczo, right, as Grammens prepares to administer Luca and Szofia their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Luca Mundruczo, 9, waits for his mom, Nancy Mundruczo, to finish filling out paperwork for his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Luca Mundruczo, 9, jokingly scowls at his mom as Becky Grammens, a registered nurse and nursing supervisor of the pediatrics clinic, gives him his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Luca Mundruczo, 9, looks through a prize box after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Szofia Mundruczo, 11, closes her eyes as Becky Grammens, a registered nurse and nursing supervisor of the pediatrics clinic, gives Mundruczo her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Out of blue, orange or pink, Luca Mundruczo chose an orange Band-Aid. He wanted to leave the one remaining bunny Band-Aid for his older sister, Szofia, who was next in line to get a COVID-19 vaccine.Luca, 9, and Szofia, 11, were two of about 300 children between ages 5 and 11 who got the newly approved pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital on Thursday.Pediatric vaccines became available in Gallatin County, and were rolling out across the state, on Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its final approval of the lower-dose children’s vaccine on Wednesday. Luca, a third grader at Longfellow Elementary School, said that getting the shot didn’t hurt too bad.Szofia said she was excited to feel an added level of protection against the virus.“I’m happy to protect others too,” Szofia said. Szofia is a sixth grader at Sacajawea Middle School and said many of her friends were also excited about the vaccine.Nancy Mundruczo, Luca and Szofia’s mom, said the pediatric vaccine was a relief. She wasn’t particularly worried about her children getting COVID-19, but getting the vaccine was still a no-brainer.Mundruczo’s husband works in the Intensive Care Unit at Deaconess Hospital, so the parents have often worried about him bringing home COVID-19.“It’s an added protection and that’s great,” Mundruczo said, who was also signed up to get a booster shot Thursday.Young children are still at lower risk for becoming severely ill or hospitalized due to COVID-19 than adults. However, with cases rising and the delta variant becoming the dominant strain in the U.S., the CDC has reported a recent increase in hospitalizations among children.Karla Sullivan, a nurse supervisor at Deaconess’ vaccine clinic, said at times the day had turned emotional.“I’ve had to stop myself from crying several times today,” Sullivan said, adding that relief from both parents and children was palpable. “They want their normal childhood back.”Becky Grammens, a registered nurse and nursing supervisor of the pediatrics clinic, said the energy inside the children’s vaccine room was great all day.Many children came with their siblings or friends, and cheered or held hands when someone was nervous.There is a private room available for children who are particularly timid around needles.“That’s really made a difference for some of our kids who get really nervous,” Grammens said. And each kid gets a prize after the shot. Grammens said the clinic had run smoothly and appreciated how much thought had gone into families’ privacy. Each nurse’s station is separated by curtains.The pediatric vaccine clinic is separate from adult vaccines, Sullivan said. The pediatric vaccines are at a lower dose and administered with a smaller needle than the adult vaccines. Each dose is co-signed by a nurse before it’s administered, she said.“An adult vaccine would never come into this room,” Sullivan said.Like adults, young children will still need to receive two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.Pfizer said last month that younger children appeared to have fewer side effects, like fever or chills, from the vaccine compared to teens and young adults. The FDA reported the vaccine was about 90% effective against COVID-19 in children.Sullivan said she was “pleasantly surprised” by the demand for pediatric vaccines shown Thursday. Of about 430 vaccines doled out at Deaconess Hospital, roughly 300 went to children under 12.Holly Whaley, a spokesperson with Gallatin City-County Health Department, said calls to the COVID-19 hotline had doubled on Wednesday and Thursday after the CDC announced approval.Most calls were from parents seeking information and resources on where and when to get their children vaccinated, Whaley said in an email.In Gallatin County, there’s an estimated 9,100 children between ages 5 and 11. They join the ranks of children aged 12 to 17, who have been eligible for a Pfizer vaccine since May.About 53% of children aged 12 to 17 have received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, according to state data.The health department ordered about 3,300 doses of the pediatric vaccine for the initial rollout. Whaley said the health department would order more vaccines as needed, based on estimated demand.Pediatric vaccines are available at the immunization clinic in Deaconess Hospital and at any primary care physician office including Billings Clinic Bozeman and most pharmacies, Whaley said. Appointments were required for the immunization clinic at Deaconess Hospital.Deaconess’ clinics, at the hospital’s main entrance, run Tuesday through Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sullivan said. Two pediatric-only clinics will be held on Nov. 13 and Dec. 5.More information on upcoming vaccination clinics, to schedule an appointment be found online at healthygallatin.org/covid-19-vaccines or by calling the local COVID-19 hotline at 548-0123.Another resource to find vaccination providers and schedule appointments can be found online at vaccines.gov or by calling the national hotline at 1-800-232-0233. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 