Cruisin’ on Main, the downtown car show that in the past has brought upwards of 8,000 people together and is a major fundraiser for Cancer Support Community Montana, has been canceled because of COVID-19.
Becky Franks, CEO of Cancer Support Community Montana, said she’s disappointed that the car show had to be canceled, but that her team and the Downtown Bozeman Association, which CSC partners with to put on the car show, felt it was the responsible decision.
“It’s benefitted downtown, it’s benefitted the Downtown Bozeman Association, it’s benefitted the Cancer Support Community and our community as a whole, which has been great,” Franks said. “But we also need to be responsible and we don’t want to make people sick by coming to an event.”
Cancer Support Community provides a variety of services to people affected by cancer, whether they’re diagnosed or are in the life of someone who is. Cruisin’ on Main 2020 was scheduled for Aug. 16 and was to be one of two major fundraisers for the nonprofit, which has seen an increase in demand for some of its services since COVID-19 began spreading in the state.
Cancer Support Community has transitioned all of its programming, from support groups to cooking and workout classes, to online classes.
Franks said CSC’s programs will likely stay virtual for the rest of the year and that, while nothing really replaces in-person contact, having virtual classes has actually increased access for people who might not be able to drive into Bozeman for classes or groups. Between May 1 and June 30, the nonprofit held 91 programs and had 447 participants.
“We are grateful for our ability to still serve people affected by cancer in our community free of charge, but it’s certainly not free of cost,” she said.
Canceling one of the nonprofit’s biggest fundraisers will be tough financially, Franks said, but Cancer Support Community is far from alone in that regard. Nonprofits around the nation have struggled to pay bills and continue to provide services as COVID-19 forced fundraisers to cancel and postpone and caused millions of Americans to lose jobs due to shutdowns.
“We’re not the only (nonprofit) needing to cancel a fundraiser,” she said. “We are going to stay steadfast in our services knowing that people affected by cancer are still affected times 10 because of the pandemic.”
And, for the time being, the Cancer Support Community is still planning on having its biggest fundraiser: the All That Glitters gala, scheduled for October 16.
“Our gala is definitely our biggest fundraiser, but it also is a time for people to get together and celebrate cancer survivorship and the good work that we do,” Franks said. “We need to be here now more than ever. Our programs are going to keep going.”
More information about Cancer Support Community Montana can be found on the organization’s website, cancersupportmontana.org, and on Facebook at Cancer Support Community Montana.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.