The number of COVID-19 cases in the county have been slowly decreasing in number in recent weeks, with about 16 daily cases per 100,000 people, according to the Gallatin City-County Board of Health.
That’s significantly lower than the 25 cases per 100,000 people that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health organizations have upheld as the target to be below, said Health Officer Matt Kelley at the board’s weekly news conference.
“It’s not like we’re home free, we still have a ways to go, but we’re now below that threshold that has been identified in some of our emergency rules,” Kelley said. “We’re kind of back to where we were prior to spring break, so that’s good.”
Cases are still highest in people 20 to 29 years of age, followed by those 30 to 39 and then 10 to 19 years old. About 75% of critical care beds at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center are full.
“If both of those are approved and more forward, Bozeman Health will start offering and administering Pfizer COVID vaccines to those between the ages of 12 and 15,” said Kallie Kujawa, the incident command lead at Bozeman Health.
The county recently opened appointment sign-ups for children who will be newly authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine if it is approved.
All people under 18 who receive the vaccine need parental permission to do so.
At the same time that infection levels have been going down, the rate of people getting vaccinations for COVID-19 has also fallen, something Kelley said is not ideal.
“We’re working toward building that level of immunity within the overall population, but our numbers are slowing down. We’re not filling clinics anymore,” he said.
That slowdown is largely attributed to vaccine hesitancy.
“We have gotten shots to people who are eager to get those shots, and we’re now working on people who are either uncertain, haven’t tuned into it or have some level of hesitancy,” said Kelley.
Vaccine hesitancy comes from a variety of places, from reservations about needles in general to conspiracy theories about DNA modification or microchips that have been proven false over and over again. Kelley and Kujawa both urged people with questions about the vaccines to contact their health care providers and be sure that information they’re receiving is coming from reputable sources, like the CDC and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
While herd immunity is often talked about when vaccines are part of a conversation, Kelley said herd immunity won’t be reached if people aren’t willing to receive the vaccine.
“We accept the vaccine, or we continue living with the virus that has killed 580,000 Americans,” he said.
