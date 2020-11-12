Bozeman Health announced a severe staffing shortage on Thursday as Gallatin County hit another coronavirus record and Gov. Steve Bullock urged Montanans to stay home as much as possible.
Gallatin County added 286 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The previous high was on Nov. 2, when the county added 225 new cases.
With Thursday’s jump in cases, Gallatin County had 923 active cases with 16 hospitalizations. To date, the county has had 4,214 recoveries and 13 deaths.
“The health department can no longer keep up with this number of cases at this rate,” said Health Officer Matt Kelley. “… We are not getting to everyone in a timely way and that’s limiting our ability to contain the spread of the disease and, most importantly, protect those who are most at risk.”
As the virus has become more prevalent, a growing number of Bozeman Health employees have had to isolate or quarantine due to exposure.
Bozeman Health is now so short staffed that, this week, it began allowing staff members who are asymptomatic but may have been exposed to the virus to return to work after seven days of quarantine rather than the recommended 14 days, said Kallie Kujawa, the organization’s incident commander.
“I can’t give exact numbers on quarantine, but I can say that we have enough that it’s causing a major constraint on our system,” she said. “And the majority of those are community acquired, so we are finding that it’s not happening within the walls of our building. It’s happening outside, and that’s why we really urge the community to help us and to follow those health orders.”
Bozeman Health employees who have been in quarantine for seven days are asked to get tested before going back to work, but because of testing delays, the results may not be available before they return, Kujawa said.
Workers who may have been exposed are required to follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines such as wearing additional personal protective equipment and getting evaluated for symptoms of the disease every few hours.
Even with the staffing shortage, Bozeman Health continues to urge anyone who needs medical treatment — regardless of whether they have COVID-19 — to seek it.
As of Thursday, between 70% and 90% of the beds at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital were occupied, according to the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. None of the beds at Big Sky Medical Center, which is also run by Bozeman Health, were occupied.
However, Kelley, the county health officer, cautioned that the capacity numbers are only part of the picture.
“We tend to focus on inanimate objects — square footage and beds — when we talk about hospital capacity, but the most important thing in the hospital are the people who provide the services,” he said.
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 surge, the Gallatin City-County Health Board voted last week to implement additional health rules to limit the spread of the virus. Many gatherings can no longer include more than 25 people, most businesses must operate at 50% capacity and bars and restaurants must close at 10 p.m.
Other hotspots — including Cascade, Missoula, Yellowstone and Butte-Silver Bow counties — have enacted similar rules in recent weeks.
The local actions come as Gov. Steve Bullock has shied away from implementing new statewide restrictions.
On Thursday, he declined to reinstate a statewide stay-at-home order, saying he could not do so without the federal assistance that existed in March for businesses and workers.
“How will those Montanans keep the heat on in their homes in the winter months and their families fed,” Bullock said.
He also said he worried Montanans wouldn’t follow new rules if he enacted them.
Instead, Bullock urged Montanans to stay home whenever possible and said he would continue to focus on enforcing existing public health measures and supporting the efforts of local public health departments.
“I’ve never wanted to punish the businesses that are doing right in this pandemic to keep their employees and customers safe,” he said. “Shutting down those businesses would do just that.”
Montana received $1.25 billion in March from the federal coronavirus relief package and has distributed about $900 million. Bullock said the state would continue to give out the money until it expires on Dec. 30.
Across Montana, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are rising.
Last week, the state added nearly 7,300 cases, a 29% increase over the preceding week.
On Thursday, about 40% — or 17,755 — of the total number of cases Montana had had since the pandemic began were active. The state also reported 499 active hospitalizations and 472 deaths.
Four hospitals in the state were beyond 100% capacity as of Thursday morning, said state medical officer Greg Holzman. As a result, they have had to place extra beds in some rooms and keep some patients in the emergency room for longer than they would like.
“Over the last couple weeks, just watching these numbers, it’s very concerning,” Holzman said. “And we really need to stop the faucet on the number of patients coming into these hospitals.”
The state’s testing system is also stressed.
Montana has been increasing the number of tests it performs each day, is working to expand surveillance testing and is using all the supplies it receives from the federal government, said Jim Murphy, the state’s communicable disease and laboratory services division administrator. Even so, the number of tests coming back positive continues to climb, an indication that more testing is needed.
“The alarm is undoubtedly ringing loud,” Bullock said. “It’s going to be a long and challenging winter for our state and for our nation.”
