A rise in vaccination rates in Gallatin County in recent weeks is coupled with a steady increase in COVID-19 cases.
For the third week in a row, the average daily number of cases per 100,000 people over seven days increased. The average daily case count for the week ending on Thursday was 35.2 cases per 100,000 people, a 13% increase from the week before.
The positivity rate made an alarming jump too. The seven-day rolling average percent of positive tests was 11.4% on Tuesday, a 93% increase from the week before, which was 5.9%. Public health experts say a positivity rate higher than 10% indicates that a region’s testing may be missing a significant number of cases.
“This is not about an increase in testing,” Kelley said. “This is about more of the tests we are running are coming up positive.”
People in their 20s are leading the case counts, as they have been for much of the pandemic.
Though cases at Montana State University are increasing — there were 46 cases reported related to the university in the week ending April 1 — Kelley said coronavirus infections extend beyond campus.
“We’re seeing cases on campus, off campus, MSU, non-MSU in that younger age category,” Kelley said.
“Weather is warming up and people are coming together,” he said. “It’s concerning.”
The county has also reported some cases associated with home health care aids, Kelley said.
Usually, the virus’ spread among younger people has transmitted to older populations, who are more vulnerable to serious illness and death as a result of COVID-19.
Taylor Young, a University of Montana pharmacy student, fills doses of the Moderna vaccine on April 2, 2021, at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
But as vaccination rates continue to increase, Kelley said it remains to be seen how inoculation will impact the virus’ spread into different age groups.
In Gallatin County, vaccines have been administered to 83% of people in their 80s or older, 64% of people in their 70s and 50% of people in their 60s.
The county announced last week that it would prioritize people 60 and older, those with health conditions and at-risk people of color and Native Americans for vaccines as everybody in Montana 16 and older became eligible for a shot on April 1.
“We know that as we see those increases in numbers, (in) the younger age groups, that tends to migrate through the age spectrum. We’re hoping that the vaccines can help us slow that down,” Kelley said.
Though only 28% of the eligible population in the county has been able to get a COVID vaccine, the county’s supply is increasing. The state allocated more than 4,500 doses to the county for each of the past couple weeks, Kelley said.
Earlier this week, the county created a vaccine waiting list. As of Friday, about 8,700 people had signed up. Kelley said the list, which is still open for sign-up, will help the county assess how many doses it may need to meet demand.
Bozeman Health is also increasing its vaccine distribution. COVID-19 Incident Command lead Kallie Kujawa said health care providers have administered over 8,000 first doses and 7,000 second doses so far.
But through April, Kujawa said Bozeman Health will be immunizing 3,000 people a week, which will triple the number of vaccines it is doling out.
The health system is emailing its patients directly and is also contacting people on the county’s waiting list.
MSU spokesperson Tracy Ellig reported the university has vaccinated 2,000 students, faculty and staff so far.
Kelley noted that he can’t say for sure whether the county’s allocation will continue at current levels.
“Everything is kind of on the table right now, but we are expecting, we are preparing for continued increases in the number of doses, because we want to be ready to give them out,” Kelley said. “We’re getting to the point where we have as much vaccine as we can we can give out.”
