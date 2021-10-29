COVID-19 cases still high in Gallatin County as vaccinations increase By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 29, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now A masked pedestrian walks through downtown Bozeman on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A masked man leaves Joe's Parkway on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Leaves pile up on a discarded mask on a crosswalk in downtown Bozeman on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Vaccination rates, including people getting a COVID-19 booster shot, are slowly ticking upward as Gallatin County continues to see high rates of coronavirus transmission.Bozeman Health has seen uptake in COVID-19 booster shots since it began a mass vaccination clinic at the end of September. A third dose of the Pfizer vaccine has been available since late September, and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters began to be administered last week.About 8,400 booster shots have been administered at the mass vaccination clinic at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, said Caryl Perdaems, system director of primary care operations at Bozeman Health, during a virtual press conference Friday. Of those 8,400, about 1,700 have been for the Moderna vaccine. The hospital is only administering Pfizer and Moderna booster shots.Pardaems said people have also been seeking a first or second dose at the hospital.“It’s really important we continue to get those vaccinated who are seeking it for the first time, as well as those seeking boosters,” she said.In Gallatin County, about 62% of the eligible population — everyone aged 12 years and older — have been fully vaccinated. That’s above Montana’s vaccination rate at about 55%.Children aged 12 to 17 continue to have the lowest vaccination rate, with about 43% fully vaccinated, although vaccination rates ticked up about 1% in that demographic from the previous week.Gallatin County ranks fourth, behind Missoula, Silver Bow and Deer Lodge counties, for highest vaccination rate in the state.“We hope that trend continues,” said Lori Christenson, Gallatin City-County public health officer.The health department announced Wednesday that two more county residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.A woman in her 90s died at an assisted living facility on Oct. 10, and a man in his 60s died at his home in early September. The two deaths bring the county’s total to 84. Twenty of those deaths have occurred since late August.As of Thursday, the seven-day rolling average of daily cases was at 63.2 per 100,000 residents, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s weekly report. The week prior saw 79 per 100,000.Since July, in alignment with CDC recommendations, the county health department has recommended mask use for everyone in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status in an effort to curb the rise in infections. The county’s percent positive rate, or the number of people who test positive for the coronavirus among all tests administered, rose to 13.9%.The county had 465 active cases on Friday.On Friday, Deaconess Hospital had 22 COVID-19 patients. Ten of 18 patients in the hospital’s 20-bed critical care unit, or intensive care unit, were COVID-19 patients, said Kallie Kujawa, the lead COVID-19 incident commander for Bozeman Health.The hospital’s ICU was at 90%, the medical unit at 87% and surgical unit 104% capacity.Montana had about 11,149 active cases, 433 active hospitalizations on Friday. So far, 2,346 Montanan have died.Despite a national decline in cases, regionally cases are still high. Montana continues to be one of the states with the highest rates of COVID-19 per capita.In Livingston, the high number of COVID-19 cases have caused the health department to scale back contact tracing.In the past three days, about 150 people have tested positive for the virus in Park County, according to the county health department.The health department said it will be able to contact everyone who tests positive, but may not be able to call close contacts for each case. In some cases, the patient will have to inform their close contacts themselves.The CDC defines a close contact as someone who has been less than 6 feet away from an person who is positive for COVID-19 for a cumulative 15 minutes or more over 24 hours.The Park County health department will prioritize which close contacts who live or work n settings where risk of wide-spread transmission is higher, like schools, crowded workplaces or group living situations.The Gallatin City-County Health Department implemented similar prioritizations in September, as COVID-19 cases began to ramp up here.The health department is prioritizing contact tracing for those who are attending school, living in a congregate setting and those in certain age groups. Sen. Daines urged against Biden's 'reckless' infrastructure bill in Bozeman