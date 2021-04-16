COVID-19 case counts have declined in recent days after weeks of increasing coronavirus spread in Gallatin County.
As vaccination rates continue to rise, the 7-day rolling average of daily cases per 100,000 residents was 43.6 as of Thursday, April 15, according to the county’s weekly surveillance report. That is a 21% drop from last week, when the 7-day rolling average of cases was 55.4 per 100,000 residents on April 8.
“We've seen a little bit of a reprieve this past week compared to what we had been seeing,” County Health Officer Matt Kelley said during a press conference Friday. “We're still kind of on that long plateau that we've been on since the beginning of February."
The county’s positivity rate measuring the number of positive cases from tests done remained steady at a rolling average of 11.6% for the 7-day period ending on Tuesday, April 13. It was 11.1% a week prior.
Public health experts generally hold a positivity rate above 10% and a rolling average of case counts per 100,000 people above 25 as signs of uncontrolled spread.
The county also reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths among county residents this week. A woman in her 40s and a man in his 80s both died in a hospital the week of March 21, according to a county press release. There have been 61 deaths related to COVID-19 in Gallatin County.
The high case counts are still forcing the county to do streamlined contact tracing, Kelley said, meaning officials are focusing on reaching exposed people in the same household or in any settings sensitive to COVID-19 spread.
“As the cases come down, we will become a little bit more expansive. That's when we can really put out the fires that we see out there on a spot basis,” Kelley said. “But right now we're seeing enough cases that doesn't make a lot of sense and we just don't have the manpower to do it with the amount of vaccinations we're doing as well.”
More cases associated with COVID-19 variants have also been reported. Kelley said there were more than 30 variant cases reported in Gallatin County. Testing for variants is still limited, Kelley said.
“We still have a long way to go to have the level of testing that we need to be able to answer the questions,” Kelley. “When you’re talking about the variants, we make the assumption that the variants are here, we know that they're here.”
People in their 20s and 30s are still leading the case counts, as has been the case for most of the pandemic.
There were 25 cases associated with Montana State University reported in the week ending on Thursday, a drop from more than 40 cases each week for previous two weeks.
There are a handful of active cases at Gallatin County K-12 schools, according to the report, including six at Bozeman High School.
After declining for weeks in the beginning of the year, COVID-19 cases started to rise in Gallatin County in early March.
Kelley said the increase in cases may have been related to spring break travel or people losing patience with COVID-19 health guidelines and regulations.
Case counts may be leveling off now due to the time that’s lapsed since spring break travel, Kelley said.
Most restaurants and bar owners are following health guidelines, but they monitoring Bar IX on Main Street after receiving a complaint about the bar's compliance, Kelley said.
Bar IX could not be reached Friday for comment.
“We are seeing some signs that there's some fraying around the edges and maybe some, some places where … there's not total compliance,” Kelley said.
