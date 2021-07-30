COVID-19 cases on the rise in Gallatin County By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Jul 30, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Healthcare workers prepare doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 6 at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Gallatin County, mirroring a nationwide surge as the highly contagious delta variant steamrolls across the country.As of Friday morning, there were 79 active COVID-19 cases and seven hospitalizations in the county. The numbers place Gallatin County in the “substantial” level of transmission per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics. The increases prompted Health Officer Lori Christenson to recommend on Friday that everyone — fully vaccinated or not — don face masks in indoor public settings.“We can fluctuate from moderate to substantial to high with just a few cases,” Christenson said during a press conference Friday. “And so really it’s important to understand as a community that we’re seeing COVID-19 cases in our community rising. Every layer of protection counts right now.” The 7-day rolling average of daily cases was 11.6 per 100,000 residents as of Thursday. It was 7.3 per 100,000 people a week prior.The percentage of tests that returned a positive result also rose slightly, from a 7-day rolling average of 6% on July 20 to a 7-day average of 6.3% on Tuesday.The rise in cases has prompted Bozeman Health to declare an “incident” again, incident command lead Kallie Kujawa said on Friday. That means the health system will stand up its COVID-19 incident command team again.Testing has risen in the county lately. Dr. Kerrie Emerick, who works for Bozeman Health, said they’ve seen an increase in the last week or so.Bozeman Health is now sending all tests from hospitalized patients and from fully vaccinated people who test positive to the state to be tested to see whether any variants are present, Emerick said. It takes about a week to get the result, Emerick said.There were 61 variant cases detected in Gallatin County as of July 27, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.Most detected variants according to the state data are the alpha variant, but the delta variant has been detected in the county.“We’ve had delta variant here in our community, we should anticipate delta variant in our community,” Christenson said. “It’s in the state, it’s in the nation. And it’s here. And for the COVID-19 delta variant is currently accounting for about 80% of all COVID cases in the United States. And this variant is significantly more infectious.”Sending specimens from fully vaccinated and hospitalized people who test positive will help public health officials keep track of the virus mutations, Emerick said.Vaccines are the best option available to combat against COVID-19, health experts say. Just 55% of the eligible population in Gallatin County is fully vaccinated, though 64% have received at least one shot.People 12 and over are eligible for the vaccine. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana Covid Covid 19;covid-19;coronavirus Vaccine Delta Variant Centers For Disease Control And Prevention Health Officer Gallatin City-county Health Department Vaccination Health Kerrie Emerick Gallatin County Medicine Immunology Lori Christenson Kallie Kujawa Department Of Health And Human Services Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest Local Montana State hires Steve Grabowski as men's basketball director of operations 3 hrs ago COVID-19 cases on the rise in Gallatin County 4 hrs ago Belgrade Bandits stave off elimination at state 4 hrs ago Bozeman businesses figuring out new mask recommendations 4 hrs ago