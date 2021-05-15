COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County continued to decline this week.
The 7-day rolling average of daily cases was 13.6 per 100,000 residents on Thursday, a 20% decline from the week before.
The rate of positive tests to those administered declined by 13% from last week. According to the county’s weekly surveillance report, the 7-day rolling average of positive tests was 6.8% on Tuesday, compared with 7.8% the week before.
County Health Officer Matt Kelley said during a press conference Friday that the numbers are encouraging, but he noted that while a positivity rate above 10% is a bad sign, they would like to see the rate under 5%.
“This is a numbers game. If we can keep these case numbers down, you can keep hospitalization numbers down, usually,” Kelley said. “When you keep case numbers and hospitalizations down you keep mortality down, and so I think those things are all important.”
Testing in the county is turning around results quickly, Kelley said.
The case trends made rescinding the order possible, Kelley said, as did adequate capacity at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and turnaround of test results.
“Now is the time to move past those requirements from the health department to allow organizations and individuals to make decisions based on the best Centers for Disease Control guidance available,” Kelley said.
Kelley noted masks are still required in some settings, like in health care facilities or in businesses that have a mask policy. It is still recommended that people who are not vaccinated wear masks, per CDC guidance.
In schools, where many students are not old enough to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, there are a handful of active cases this week, including four at Chief Joseph Middle School.
There were just three cases reported this week associated with Montana State University, which ended its semester two weeks ago.
County spokesperson Whitney Bermes said as of May 10 there have been a total of 90,307 doses administered to Gallatin County residents, including 2,928 Johnson & Johnson doses and 37,255 second doses.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.