Kenny Chesney has postponed his summer tour, including his Bozeman concert originally scheduled for July 5 at Bobcat Stadium, according to a news release from Montana State University.
The postponement is the latest in a long string of spring and summer shows that won’t happen as planned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 20-date Chillaxification Tour will be rescheduled for 2021 and any tickets purchased for the 2020 show will be honored for the new date, which has not yet been announced. Refunds through the Bobcat Ticket Office for tickets will be available for 30 days, according to the release, and ticket holders don’t need to do anything extra for their tickets to be valid for the 2021 date.
“In the interest of everyone … we have decided to quit moving the dates around on the calendar, trying to make a chunk of this year work and go to where we believe we can roll out the entire Chillaxification Tour,” Chesney said in a written statement.
He was scheduled to appear with the country band Old Dominion and “soul rock” band Michael Franti & Spearhead.
Montana Folk Festival in Butte and Red Ants Pants music festival in White Sulphur Springs were also rescheduled for next summer, and all shows scheduled for May at the Rialto Theater have been canceled or postponed.
The state of Montana continues to recommend not gathering in groups of larger than 10 and practicing social distancing when in public.
