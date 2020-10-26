Gallatin County reached yet another daily coronavirus record over the weekend, reporting 114 new cases on Sunday.
The number of new cases dropped to 53 on Monday. The decline is likely because fewer COVID-19 tests are generally conducted on Sundays.
Even with the daily fluctuations, COVID-19 cases have been increasing steadily in Gallatin County since mid-September. On Monday, the seven-day rolling average of new cases was 83, a record.
As of Monday, Gallatin County had 511 active cases with 11 hospitalizations. A total of 2,440 residents had recovered from the disease and six had died.
The rise in cases has coincided with an increase in the number of tests coming back positive. Last week, the positivity rate reached 13.6%, an indication the county needs to conduct more testing and the disease is widespread.
On Friday, Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley said 55% of critical care beds and 97% of non-critical care beds were occupied at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center.
Despite the growth in COVID-19 cases, Bozeman Health has said it can still treat all COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.
As hospitals elsewhere in Montana fill with COVID-19 patients and with the likely increased demands for beds during the upcoming flu season, Kelley said the situation could change.
Given the increase in cases, Kelley has urged Gallatin County residents to continue wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, washing their hands frequently and staying home when sick.
He cautioned that Halloween, which is Saturday, would be different this year.
“I’m really pleading with people out there as we plan for Halloween…to plan to do it in ways where you’re in small groups that you normally congregate with, to plan to do things maybe like stay in and watch a scary movie with a bowl of popcorn because if we have a bunch of big parties with people interacting it’s just going to accelerate what we’re seeing right now,” he said. “I think that is the biggest risk short term.”
Gallatin County is among several counties, including Yellowstone, Flathead and Missoula, contributing significantly to the statewide increase in COVID-19 cases.
On Monday, the state reported 622 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 9,855 with 360 hospitalizations. A total of 18,343 Montanans had recovered from the disease and 303 had died.
In response to the spike, some counties have implemented additional public health rules. Yellowstone County has capped public gatherings at 25 people, half the number allowed under state rules. Missoula County plans to consider new restrictions this week.
Gallatin County has declined to impose new restrictions. Instead, Kelley has urged residents to adhere to existing guidelines.
“Part of what I want to see is us really as a state following the rules that we’ve set for ourselves already because I think if we did that, that would make the greatest impact,” he said on Friday. “Believe me if there was a silver bullet, if I thought doing one specific thing would end this, I’d do it.”
