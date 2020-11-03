Coronavirus cases in Gallatin County have surged again, with new case numbers reaching their third highest total ever, according to data from the Gallatin City-County Health Department.
The health department reported 135 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, the most seen since last Friday, when 162 new cases were reported. Last Thursday, 140 new cases were reported.
On Friday, Gallatin County Health Officer Matt Kelley said "rapid, widespread transmission of the disease" was occurring throughout the county, and health officials were struggling to keep up with contact tracing.
As of Tuesday morning, Gallatin County had 721 active cases and had seen a total 3,788 cases overall, according to county data. Nine people had died and 15 were being hospitalized in Gallatin County.
The state reported 909 new cases of the virus Tuesday with Yellowstone, Cascade, Gallatin and Missoula counties seeing the highest case numbers.
Statewide, 399 deaths have occurred and there are 389 active hospitalizations.
